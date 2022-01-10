cinema and television to conquer space

The news in recent months indicated that Tom cruise he wanted to be the first actor to shoot a fictional movie in space. His project with director Doug Liman (On the edge of tomorrow), NASA and Elon Musk’s stellar private travel company SpaceX would be several months on their schedule. But he is not the only one who wants to make history by conquering space through cinema and series.

In addition to him and a Russian project that would also be preparing to shoot on the International Space Station, another one is added. Because … who needs special effects when we can travel to outer space?

NASA photo, April 24, 2021, of the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule arriving at the International Space Station (NASA via AP)

The king of the box office has competition in Hollywood’s race to conquer the stars. The Discovery Channel has joined the fray by preparing a reality show titled Who wants to be an astronaut? (Who wants to be an astronaut?). It is a contest where 10 participants will compete for eight episodes for a seat on a trip to the ISS on a SpaceX rocket. Apparently they are looking for a diverse group of people with unique stories.

The winner would travel on the second Axiom mission, which could take off about six or seven months after the first. Said first mission, which NASA officially confirmed this May, plans to take three space tourists to the ISS next January, paying $ 55 million each to spend 8 days in orbit. Anyway, according to the New York Times, The agreement between Discovery and Axiom has not yet been finalized, and NASA has yet to make it official for Axiom to make the second private trip.

But, as we pointed out at the beginning, neither the winner nor Tom Cruise will be the only ones to travel to space for the love of art. Over the next year, the Russian space agency, Roscosmos, and the national channel, Channel One, intend to shoot the film. Challenge with two actors in the ISS. It is a thriller with Yulia Peresild playing a surgeon sent into space to save the life of an astronaut, in the role of actor Klim Shipenko. Unlike Tom and Discovery, they will travel on the Russian Soyuz rocket.

Read more

And in this tweet you can see the actors preparing:

GUIDE | The steps you have to follow to be able to see a tweet not available due to your privacy preferences

According to the same publication, the odds that Tom Cruise will be the first to shoot on the ISS with smaller and smaller ones. Axiom could have its few quotas almost full for the second mission and there are still no official confirmations of future private trips to the ISS, although they are in development.

And it is that, in the coming years, the possibilities will be endless. Beyond the fact that the ISS would be in orbit until at least 2028, it will not be the only space station in the future. Russia is planning to build its own and another Chinese version should be online in the next year or two. Even Axiom is planning to create its own station using a commercial annex that will first be added to the ISS.

Tom Cruise filming scenes from Mission: Impossible 7 in San Marco Square in Venice, Italy (Agency: Ciao Pix, Author: MS / CIAO PIX, Copyright: GTRES)

“By the end of the decade, I think we will have at least five or possibly 10 private stations. ” said the chief executive of NanoRacks, Jeffrey Manber, a company related to the commercial use of the ISS. He assures that some will be for the industry of the “Entertainment, some for research, some for construction in space, and some to pave the way for our trip to Mars.”

Who would have thought … the space turned into a sidereal sound studio.

More stories that may interest you: