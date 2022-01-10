Christian Santos earns a striking nickname in Colo Colo practices after scoring a volley jewel

The albos forward scored a jewel in the preseason of Colo Colo in Argentina, which earned him a comparison with Gareth Bale to which Santos responded by celebrating as the native of Wales

Christian Santos is leaving everything in the training sessions of Colo Colo in Argentina to earn a place in Gustavo Quinteros’ team, something that appears difficult after the albos incorporated the starting striker of Vélez Sarsfield, Juan Martín Lucero.

Anyway, Santos is showing off in practices and on the day of yesterday uploaded to their Social Networks a real goal that he scored from an angle volley, leaving the goalkeeper of Colo Colo literally nailed to the floor unable to reach.

In addition to the good level he is showing on the other side of the mountain range, Santos reappeared in the albas practices with a striking new haircut, which gave him a curious nickname after his remarkable definition in practice.

“Good Gareth” they said to the Venezuelan-German after hanging the ball at the corner, to which Santos responded by celebrating as the Real Madrid player does when he scores a goal.

Good vibes reign in the Colo Colo preseason in Argentina and they will have their first appearance this Friday when they travel to the city of La Plata to face Universidad de Chile in the first Superclásico of the year.

Can Santos convince Quinteros to the detriment of Juan Martín Lucero? Although it is difficult because last season when he had the opportunity he did not show much, now he looks better and surely Quinteros could give him minutes against the blues.