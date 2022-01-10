Chris Pratt shares a photo of a new character for ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’

U.S. – The highly anticipated next Jurassic World: Dominion will win a new cast member, as Chris pratt revealed that DeWanda Wise would join the movie.

Related news

Click here and discover more information about Puro Show on our Google News page

Pratt confirmed the news through a post on Instagram, which shows a still from the movie of Wise standing next to Pratt. Judging from the photo, the two appear to be fending off some kind of threat, as Pratt can be seen with a knife in one hand while Wise sports what appears to be a Taser pistol in his.

Wise broke out during her starring role on the series She’s Gotta Have It from Netflix, which was based on the legendary movie Spike Lee. Recently, he also starred The Harder They Fall from Netflix.

Jurassic World: Dominion will star Jurassic World stars Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Jake Johnson, Omar Sy Daniella Pineda, Justice Smith Y BD Wong. It will also see the highly anticipated return of the original Jurassic P stars.ark Laura Dern, Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum Y Campbell Scott. The third installment will also introduce new characters, played by Mamoudou Athie, DeWanda Wise, Dichen Lachman, Scott Haze and Isabella Sermon.

The film is directed once again by Colin trevorrow from a script he co-wrote with Emily Carmichael, based on a story of the first two scribes from the Jurassic World movies, Derek Conolly and Trevorrow. The executive producers are Trevorrow, Steven spielberg Y Alexandra Derbyshire. Jurassic World: Dominion will be released in theaters on June 10, 2022.