Chivas vs Mazatlán: where and at what time to watch Matchday 1 of Grita México 2022

The activity of the MX League and the Mexican clubs started the new tournament Scream Mexico Closing 2022 heading to the championship fight. After the closing of the Apertura 2021 and the different changes of players corresponding to the winter market, the Chivas from Guadalajara they will receive those of Mazatlan in the match corresponding to Day 1 of the tournament.

Marcelo Michel Leaño He will make his debut as official technical director of the institution and will seek to consummate his first victory at the start of Clausura 2022. On the dot of the 18:00 hrs. the Flock will receive the mazatecos to play their first match of the tournament.

The Akron stadium field will be the setting where Mexican clubs will have their first activity of the season. It should be remembered that each time the rojiblancos play at home they broadcast their matches exclusively on the pay services sign like Chivas TV and also by Izzi.

Where and what time to watch Chivas vs Mazatlán?

Date: Sunday, December 9, 2021.

Place: Akron Stadium, Guadalajara.

Schedule: 18:00 hrs (central Mexico).

The referee designated for the match is César Ramos Palazuelos.

Transmission: Izzi Y Afflicted.

Streamig: Chivas TV.

Mobile application: the application of Izzi it will also have coverage of the match.

Social networks: through Twitter the official accounts of both clubs share the minute by minute of the match, both the account @Chivas Y @MazatlanFC they will share in their networks the most relevant actions of the game.

Besides, the Liga BBVA MX it also updates the match score every time there is a score. It should be noted that the league page performs a live tracking of the party through the ligamx.net portal.

Radio: for those fans who do not have a private television service, they will be able to follow the actions of the game through the signal of W Sports by its frequency of 96.9 FM and 730 AM.

Lineups

Chivas: Raúl Gudiño, Gilberto Sepúlveda, Antonio Briseño, Miguel Ponce, Jesús Sánchez, Isaác Brizuela, Alan Torres, Sergio Flores, César Huerta, Ángel Zaldívar and Alexis Vega.

Mazatlan: Nicolás Vikonis, Ygor Nogueira, Néstor Vidrio, Carlos Vargas, Bryan Colula, Jorge Padilla, Roberto Meráz, Iván Moreno, Jefferson Intriago, Nicolás Benedetti and Miguel Sansores.

How does Chivas and Mazatlán start the Grita México C 2022?

The last five times they met in the tournament had all the possible results. The local team accumulated two games won, while those of Sinaloa added a victory. In their last two games played in previous tournaments they ended with a tie on the scoreboard.

One of the conflicts that has caused problems to different clubs at the start of the championship is about the COVID-19, the increase in infections in the different categories of Mexican soccer has affected the start of the Clausura 2022 tournament.

In the case of Chivas, under the monitoring of the protocol of the Liga BBVA, announced days before the game that it detected three positive cases for the disease, among them would be Roberto Alvarado, his only reinforcement so far. While on the side of the gunboats Hiram Wed It was also infected, so it will be confirmed withdrawal from the team for matchday 1.

Days prior to the start of the day, Marcelo Michel spoke at a press conference and shared his concerns to improve the team for this campaign. He also highlighted that incorporation of Roberto Alvarado It gave a different projection to the club.

Although they will not be able to count on him for a period due to his contagion by coronavirus, Michel Leaño confessed how important his incorporation is:

“If people are going to come to the club, it must be of proven quality and with characteristics that they can perform. The arrival of Roberto Alvarado is a breath of fresh air for this team, a player who is going to contribute a lot to us ”, he explained.

