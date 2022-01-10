Chinese probe Chang’e 5 finds first ‘in situ’ evidence of water on the Moon’s surface

The robotic exploration mission was launched on November 23, 2020 and twenty-three days later it returned to Earth with samples of soil and lunar rocks weighing 1,731 grams.

The Chinese probe Chang’e 5 has found the first ‘in situ’ evidence of water on the surface of the Moon, according to an article published this Friday in the journal Science Advances by researchers from the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS, for their acronym in English).



The text indicates that a device on board the lander of the lunar exploration mission of the Asian country measured spectral reflectance regolith and rock, and detected water for the first time on our planet’s natural satellite.

Thus, he revealed that the lunar soil at the probe’s landing site contains less than 120 parts per million (ppm) of water, that is, about 120 grams of water per ton, while a light vesicular rock harbors about 180 ppm of it. liquid, so they are much drier than on Earth.

What have they discovered?

Experts believe that the solar wind, by carrying hydrogen in its current, was the one that caused the most humidity on the lunar surface. They also point out that the Moon became drier due to the degassing of its mantle reserve.

“The returned samples are a granule mixboth from the surface and below it, “Lin Honglei, a researcher at the Institute of Geology and Geophysics of the CAS and co-author of the study, explained to the Xinhua agency.” But an ‘in situ’ probe can measure the outermost layer of the lunar surface, “he detailed.

The Chinese robotic lunar exploration mission Chang’e 5 was launched on November 23, 2020 and landed on December 1 of that same year. Twenty-three days later he returned to Earth with samples of soil and lunar rocks – weighing 1,731 grams – in order to study them.

