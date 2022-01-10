Children of celebrities with cameos in their films: Willow Smith and Max Favreau will surprise you | Famous
While there are celebrities like Halle Berry or Eva Mendes who keep their little ones away from the public scene, there are those who introduce them to show business from an early age.
Meet the children of celebrities who started their acting career with their parents.
‘I Am Legend’ – Willow Smith
Today, Willow Smith is an artist who has successfully entered the world of music.
However, the young career began when she was just a little girl and was in ‘I Am Legend’, a film starring her father, Will Smith.
‘Iron Man 2’ – Max Favreau
Directed by Jon Favreau, this film hit the big screen in 2010 and featured celebrities including Robert Downey Jr., Gwyneth Paltrow and the director’s son, Max Favreau.
He played the little boy that Mr. Stark saves during the battle against his weaponry.
‘The Godfather’ – Sofia Cappola
The saga is one of the most legendary productions in history, due to the fact that it had celebrities such as Al Pacino, Robert De Niro and Marlon Brando in its cast.
In the popular christening scene, the director, Sofia Coppola, gave life to Michael Francis Rizzi when he was just a baby. Today she became a renowned director.
‘Maleficent’ – Vivienne Jolie-Pitt
Undoubtedly, ‘Maleficent’ (2010) came to steal the hearts of young and old, not only for its touching story, but also for the performance of Vivienne Jolie-Pitt as the daughter of the well-known villain.
The protagonist of the film pointed out that they had to turn to their daughter, since the children who auditioned for the role were afraid of the character.
‘The Pursuit of Happyness’ – Jaden Smith
Jaden Smith, now 23, began his acting career as a child and did so alongside his father, Will Smith, in the movie ‘The Pursuit of Happyness.’
Although it was not only a cameo, it starred in the film.