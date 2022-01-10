‘Checo’ Pérez sends a message to a child hospitalized for heart problems

Sergio ‘Checo’ Pérez fulfilled the dream of one of his followers that goes through a delicate moment of health.

The Red Bull driver texted him to Jesé Castro, a little boy who is hospitalized at the National Institute of Cardiology. The father of the minor was the one who shared the video on his Twitter account and thanked ‘Checo’ Pérez for his support.

“The joy of a child is invaluable, thanks Checo Pérez. Thank you all for helping for this greeting to reach its destination, thanks for the good wishes “, reads the publication with the video.

The joy of a child is invaluable, thank you @SChecoPerez

Thank you all for helping this greeting reach its destination, thank you for the good wishes, we continue with the prayers for Jesé Castro Cocoletzi, he will go ahead in this race called life. #NeverGiveUp pic.twitter.com/tJA4k0paYs – Edson Castro (@ Edsolin14) January 9, 2022

During the recording, Jesse surprised and it is heard tell Sergio “They already told me about your situation and nothing, send you lots of encouragement. You will see that everything will turn out very well. I send you a big hug and I hope to meet you soon.

So that this message could be received by the little boy, his father used his Twitter account to tell about the health of Jesé and He asked for the support so that his request reached the Mexican pilot, a fact that he achieved in two days.