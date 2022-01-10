catastrophe cinema is not what it used to be

As expected with a cast in which there are more stars than in the sky, Don’t look up has pulverized Netflix viewing brands at a time when the platform dominates the market. The latest satire of Adam McKay was highly anticipated, with a luxurious cast led by Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Ariana Grande, Jonah Hill and Timothée Chalamet. And since it arrived on your grill on December 24, it has become for now the third most watched English-language film, already above successes such as the Irish. Become the tape that everyone talks about, it has broken a new record in service of streaming. This Christmas comedy has aired more than 152 million hours in Neftlix during its second week of release. This is the highest number of hours per week in the history of the audiovisual giant, according to Film Updates.

Although the catastrophe cinema has its audience, after the splendor of the 70s, as with the western, only a few films manage to become a new milestone in the genre. What has happened with Don't look up to wipe out the public and mark a turning point?









The starting point is so unoriginal that it has been told as it is many times: the threat of the meteorite that can destroy life on earth is already the argument of When worlds collide (1951);Meteor (1979); Deep impact (1998); Armageddon (1998) and the last Greenland (2020).

It also has all the typical and topical ingredients: a wide cast of actors (almost all stars) and multiple plot lines. And for a good part of its not exactly short film (its duration is one of the things that criticism has made the most ugly to the film) these characters focus on surviving the catastrophe. Enough with regret in almost any movie of Roland emmerich, the man who has most decimated humanity with aliens, natural catastrophes or even a Mayan calendar date, to clearly visualize that the genre’s master lines are present.

There have been parodies before, but the radical novelty of Don’t look up is that in this case the catastrophe is humanity itself. The threat is the reaction of an idiotized society, with sensitivities as extreme as they are closed, led by politicians who have the means but not even when faced with a cataclysm are they capable of looking beyond their own electoral interests and are encouraged by the media without more perspective than the tyranny of clickbait and audience polls. The apocalypse is not the meteorite but the idiocracy united to the partisan and economic interests.

Because when Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence), a graduate student who discovers a comet the size of Everest, tells her astronomy professor, Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio), and they both estimate that it will hit Earth in six months, The variables of his equation do not contemplate the disaffection of a society so absorbed in the parallel reality of social networks that it prefers to follow the breakup of two singers to the announcement of an imminent disaster that implies the end of their days.

Because the social satire of a director who was once discarded from Saturday night Live It has all those recurring scenes from disaster movies but seen through the prism of comedy, with more or less fat salt. For example, there is that crisis meeting of scientists with the president, in this case a woman played by Meryl Streep (which according to McKay fuses features of the last American presidents, including Clinton and Obama), the chief of staff, his son Jason (Jonah Hill) and other front-line advisers, but the reaction is far from the seriousness and drama with which the news of the presidency of the United States of America tends to assume in other milestones of the genre. And although the journalist is a more ambiguous character almost always weighed down by an ambition that is linked to a lack of scruples – which makes him a nuisance and therefore a victim of half a footage – here the presenter played by Cate Blanchett takes cover in his fake white smile so that nothing overshadows the fun of an audience that wants drama in its right doses. And there are also high military commanders, but instead of being heroic they are more willing to use their power absurdly than heroism.

And if science fiction has always used fantastic stories to talk about society, in this case the resulting dystopia is not future but the viewer has the feeling of having lived this movie. And it is that with this story something similar to Shorta. Thus, if the brilliant Danish thriller about police violence and racism was raised before the protests over George Floyd’s death, McKay wrote Don’t look up thinking about climate change before the pandemic hit.

That reality is what turns a film full of hilarious moments into drama. And it is that, like that masterpiece that the war subverted, Paths of Glory, here human life matters less than personal ambitions, whether it be to climb the hierarchy of command, get minerals to be richer or perpetuate in power.