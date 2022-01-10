cast, trailer, release date in Spain and more

When is Thor: Love and Thunder released in Spain?

The official date is July 8, 2022, after having suffered several delays due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The premiere will be simultaneous globally, so we won’t have to wait to see if Thor has lost weight since Avengers: Endgame.

What is the film about?

The truth is the argument remains secret. The script, written by director Taika Waikiki himself, along with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, has been modified many times and we do not know what it will really bring us.

Waikiki says it’s the craziest movie he’s ever made and that it will follow the surreal spirit of Thor: Ragnarok. In fact, he has claimed that wants to multiply even more what he already did in the previous installment, which resulted in a different movie than the usual Marvel ones.

So hopefully abundant humor, colorful and some details that have been dropped by actors, director and even the almighty Marvel boss, Kevin Feige.

Among them, it stands out that Thor will be accompanied by Lady Thor, played by Natalie Portman, who reprises the role of Jane Foster. Lady Thor refers to the story arc Mighty thor, in which Foster can wield the legendary hammer Mjölnir and receive the same powers than the Asgardian superhero.

Apparently the movie will draw quite a bit of inspiration from this Jason Aaron comic, which was quite well received.

A new Thor and much more

Natalie Portman herself revealed that the fact that Jane Foster has cancer, something that also happens in Mighty thor. However, it is unlikely that it will pick up all the plot lines of the comic.

Apparently, the main villain will be Gorr, a terrible god, and not Mangog. Similarly, Thor, in the MCU, joins the Guardians of the Galaxy, while, in the comic, Jane Foster takes the role of Thor after he loses his ability to lift the hammer, by ceasing to be deserving of it. Nothing is certain, but it seems that the evolution of Thor in the movies is very different at the moment.

Thor already wielded the ax Stormbreaker in the Avengers, leaving the hammer to Captain America. Similarly, he stepped away from his role as regent of Asgard. That suggests that, Thor will probably give up the hammer and the traditional role of Thor, leaving the perfect opportunity for Jane Foster to step up.

As a curiosity, you can slightly appreciate what Thor and Lady Thor will be like in the movie thanks to a T-shirt merchandising leaked in this tweet.

The first look at Thor and Valkyrie in updated armor AND the first look at Jane’s Mighty Thor armor in Thor: Love and Thunder ♥ ️⚡️ pic.twitter.com/TtySGDpuar – Thor: Love and Thunder News (@lovethundernews) June 15, 2021

On top of that, it seems, Valkyrie will try to find someone to rule Asgard by her side, Korg (in endearing stone character) will try to find love, and, at the very least, the Guardians of the Galaxy will appear, which are more than confirmed.

Who goes out? Marvel movie cast

In the casting we find the usual suspects, as well as some big names, who will have a prominent role.

Chris Hemworth will be Thor again , the most powerful of the Avengers.

, the most powerful of the Avengers. Natalie Portman will be Jane Foster and, at the same time, Lady Thor , landing again in the MCU, after a somewhat convulsive period of now yes, not now.

, landing again in the MCU, after a somewhat convulsive period of now yes, not now. Tessa Thompson reprises her role as Valkyrie , new ruler of what remains of Asgard.

, new ruler of what remains of Asgard. Christian Bale will be Gorr, the Butcher God and the film’s main antagonist. This has been the great surprise, since Bale himself, after taking off the Batman cape, declared that he would not make more superhero movies, since they did not interest him. We assume that a good check has worked miracles.

and the film’s main antagonist. This has been the great surprise, since Bale himself, after taking off the Batman cape, declared that he would not make more superhero movies, since they did not interest him. We assume that a good check has worked miracles. Chris pratt (Starlord), Dave Bautista (Drax), Karen gillian (Nebula), Pom klementieff (Mantis), Sean Gunn (Kraglin), Bradley Cooper (Rocket Racoon) and Vin Diesel (Groot) will be Guardians of the Galaxy again. Quite an aperitif before his next film, which opens in 2023.

(Starlord), (Drax), (Nebula), (Mantis), (Kraglin), (Rocket Racoon) and (Groot) will be Guardians of the Galaxy again. Quite an aperitif before his next film, which opens in 2023. Russell crowe is another of the big names that are joining the UCM for the first time. Apparently, will do nothing less than Zeus , the Greek god of gods, with which, surely, we will see an interaction between mythologies. In Marvel, the Olympians are powerful beings inspired by Hellenic mythology, just as the Asgardians are in Norse.

is another of the big names that are joining the UCM for the first time. Apparently, , the Greek god of gods, with which, surely, we will see an interaction between mythologies. In Marvel, the Olympians are powerful beings inspired by Hellenic mythology, just as the Asgardians are in Norse. Jeff goldblum He will reprise the role of the Grand Master.

He will reprise the role of the Grand Master. Sam neill Famous mostly for Jurassic Park, he apparently takes on the role of a fake Odin.

Famous mostly for Jurassic Park, he apparently takes on the role of a fake Odin. Matt Damon It seems that he will make a cameo again, as in Ragnarok. According to leaked photos of the filming, he appears again as an actor who plays a fake Loki, along with other actors who play the fake Thor and Hela (by the way, cameo from Melissa mccarthy).

As we can see, there are a huge number of names and characters, which will undoubtedly delight the most fans.

At the moment, we do not have a trailer yet and there is much to know about Thor: Love and Thunder. Hopefully some breakthrough will fall very soon and, this summer, we fight again alongside the god of thunder.

Trailer of Thor: Love and Thunder

At the moment we do not have any advance of the film although since it has been delayed several times and that at the beginning of July we will see it in theaters, those of Marvel Studios should already be preparing its launch or at least a first contact with teaser mode.

Don’t worry, as soon as we have a first video preview, you’ll be the first to know around here.