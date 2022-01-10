Cardinals vs. Rams goes for “MNF”

For the first time ever, a Wild Card Round game will be played in primetime “Monday Night Football.”

The “Monday Night Football“The inaugural playoffs will be between the Arizona cardinals Y Los Angeles Rams.

The NFL announced last September that one of the Wild Card Round would be played on Monday night, and the chain ESPN, which transmits the “Monday Night Football“During the regular season, he got the broadcast rights for that match for the first five years of the game.

The Rams and Cardinals split wins in their regular season games. Getty Images

The Cardinals will be measured against Rams, their divisional rivals, for the third time this season, and it will be the game that closes the Wild Card Round in the postseason of the NFL, on Monday night.

The Wild Card Round starts with two games on Saturday, followed by three on Sunday, and closes with “MNF“.

This is the second postseason since the league expanded the seed to seven teams per conference. As of last year, only the first of each conference gets the day off, with three games of Wild Card Round for the AFC and another three for the NFC.

Previously, six teams were classified per conference, with four games of Wild Card Round, and rest days for the best two in each Conference.

The full schedules of the Wild Card Round are:

Saturday:

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Patriots / Raiders (3:30 PM Central Mexico Time)

Buffalo Bills vs. Patriots / Chargers (7:15 p.m. Central Mexico Time)

Sunday:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Philadelphia Eagles (12.00 CST)

Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers (3:30 PM Central Mexico Time)

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Steelers / Raiders (7:15 p.m. CST)

Monday:

Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams (7:15 p.m. CDT)