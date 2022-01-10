Cardi B’s son is already talking at just four months!

During the last months, Cardi B has been a protagonist of the media for various reasons, either because of his participation in the film of Halle berry, as for his recent appointment as responsible in Playboy. Today, the rapper continues to speak, but this time it is not because of her artistic career, but because of her family life. It turns out that her last child, who is not yet four months old, has said her first words!

A few months ago we were talking about Cardi B and the birth of her second child with rapper Offset. Four months, yes, few for some, many for others, because according to the rapper, her baby has already spoken! That is what the famous singer has assured in her Instagram stories.

Cardi has taken advantage of the networks to tell, in great detail, how the events occurred: “This baby is talking, I swear to everyone I love and in the name of Jesus Christ. First of all, my husband saw it all yesterday“And on,”I was saying, ‘You want mom, yeah?’ And I asked him again: ‘Do you love Mom?’ And that’s when he answered me, he said ‘YES’. But it wasn’t a normal baby sound, it was a full-blown ‘HELLO’”, He explained in his video. Has the baby really spoken or was it the product of his mother’s emotion of the moment?