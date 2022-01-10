Cardi B and Katy Perry share a unique record in the music industry

Cardi B and Katy Perry seem like an unlikely couple in the music industry. But the two superstar artists have more in common than many realize, including a great industry record.

Cardi B has 3 Diamond discs

Since bursting onto the scene in the late 2010s, Cardi B has proven that she is unlike any other rapper who preceded her. The Bronx-raised femcee released her debut album Invasion of privacy in 2018 and proved that he was a force to be reckoned with.

Cardi’s first song to be certified Diamond (with over 10 million copies sold in the US) was her single “Bodak Yellow.” In 2021, Cardi earned her second Diamond certification for “Girls Like You,” her collaboration with Maroon 5, which topped the charts.

Just a few weeks later, in December 2021, Cardi got her third single Diamond for “I Like It,” her collaboration with Bad Bunny and J Balvin from Invasion of privacy.

Cardi B and Katy Perry are the only female artists with 3 Diamond records

With her third Diamond record under her belt, Cardi broke her own record as the rapper with the most Diamond records in history. She is currently tied with Katy Perry as the only other female artist in history with three Diamond albums for her songs “Firework,” “Roar,” and “Dark Horse.” Previously, Cardi was tied with Lady Gaga with two Diamond records each.

Cardi expressed her excitement about the achievement on Instagram. “My album came out in 2018 and it continues to break records,” he said. “I have only one [Diamond] record, a feature [Diamond] record and now ANOTHER [Diamond] album of a collaboration with 2 people that I admire and love so much, J Balvin and Bad Bunny! ”.

“I remember like it was yesterday when this song hit number 1 and now it’s Diamond,” he continued. “Honestly, I can’t believe this is happening! I am very proud that two songs from my debut album became Diamond. I hope I can achieve the same or even better in the next one. Thanks to everyone who has supported and loved this album ”.

He even revealed that “I Like It” is his most lucrative song: “Fun fact: this song started my great relationship with Balenciaga and is the album that gives me the most money, since it is requested for commercials and brands all the time.”

Cardi B’s next album is on the way

Cardi B fans have been eagerly awaiting the release of her second album since 2018, and Cardi has released hit singles along the way that hinted at an imminent album, such as “Press,” “WAP,” and “Up.”

While she’s been busy with various other projects, Cardi insisted on an Instagram Live that she wants to release her album in 2022.

“I feel like at this point, it’s like a timeline that I created. Because last year I said, ‘I have to get my album out this year.’ But then I stopped working on my album out of nowhere because I feel like the whole COVID thing put me off putting out my album. Because I want to release an album and I want to tour, “he said.

“I don’t feel that if I like it, an album promotion and everything, there are no feelings, me doing interviews with people through a computer. I want to meet people. I want to have a conversation. It’s a better vibe. “