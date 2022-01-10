Call ISSSTE 2022: how to REGISTER for the National Recruitment Day | REQUIREMENTS

The Institute of Social Security and Services for State Workers (ISSSTE) announced its call for all those graduates of the areas of medicine interested in joining its workforce this 2022. In this note you will find the requirements and how register to the National Recruitment Day where public institutions will seek to integrate new talents into their ranks.

The Call ISSSTE 2022 It is part of the National Recruitment Day in which the IMSS also participates; This initiative seeks to improve and attract talent to the country’s medical services that were saturated and put to the test during the 2020 and 2021 pandemic.

Those who seek register this Call ISSSTE 2022, be ready to do your best for the health of your affiliated workers. This job offers a casual contract, statutory benefits, health insurance, training and even a bonus for signing a month in advance.

Besides, the Call ISSSTE 2022 offers some medical students who decide to start their medical residencies at ISSSTE will receive an advantage of two points with respect to the placement exam in the UNAM specialties, which is very attractive for future doctors in Mexico.

How to REGISTER for the National Recruitment Day | REQUIREMENTS

For register to the call to work in the ISSSTE, it is necessary to comply with all the requirements that the program requests for each of the positions applied for. Those interested in registering must enter the portal of the Call ISSSTE 2022.

Once the registration is completed on the page, they must deliver and comply with the following requirements: