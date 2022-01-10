Brands have to understand the reality of older women, Targets

Novelist Yann Moix caused outrage in 2019 when he told the French edition of Marie Claire that he was incapable of loving women over 50 for being “invisible” and “very, very old.” While this 51-year-old man’s opinion is extreme, a watered-down and more socially acceptable version has long been the norm. Older women understand it perfectly. Almost half (45%) agree that “Society expects them to disappear from public life as they age”, a figure that reaches 61% among menopausal women.

This attitude is reflected in the media, where half of mature women do not believe that their life stage has been authentically portrayed in popular culture. Not surprisingly, actress Maggie Gyllenhaal revealed that, at 37, she was told she was too old to play the lover of a 55-year-old man. As fellow actress Meryl Streep (72) said: “When women outgrow the childbearing age, they can only be seen in a certain way as grotesque ”.

The same attitude prevails in much of the marketing industry. 44% of women over 50 consider advertising to be patronizing, while more than a quarter (27%) believe that ads contribute to negative stereotypes about their age [2]. In the UK fashion and beauty sector, only 15% of the women represented are over 50 years old, even though they represent 40% of British women.

In fact, more than half of the UK population is over 50 and very active socially and in business. Now while older men are visible in both areas, women have been largely invisible.

Up to now.

Female celebrities they flatly refuse to disappear as they age. And it is a worldwide phenomenon. Helena Christensen (52), Helen Mirren (76) and Yolanda Hadid (57) made headlines on the Parisian runway last year. In television and movies, which reflect and mark cultural norms, superstars like Jennifer Lopez (52) and Nicole Kidman (54) are experiencing a second splendor. They are not as accessories, they are the undisputed protagonists.

Of course, the tyranny of eternal beauty is still alive and well. In the reunion of the Friends series, the difference in that visible aging between the female and male protagonists was perfectly noticeable. While Matt LeBlanc, 54, felt confident, with his graying hair and fuller body, the women (Jennifer Aniston, 52; Courteney Coss, 57; Lisa Kudrow, 58) hardly seemed to have a day older than her. last time we saw them.

But there are signs that even this is changing, with visible and vindictive pioneers They advocate a more natural approach to getting older. Kate Winslet (46), star of the hit crime series Mare of East Town, not only refused to edit her “bulging tummy” during a sex scene, but also publicly stated that her character was a “woman of all kinds. law, with a body and a face that move according to their age and life ”.

Even Vogue gave its thumbs up to a dose of royal beauty when Sarah Jessica Parker (56) and Cynthia Nixon (55) they showed off their graying hair, saying “we hope to see more women showing off their gray hair.” And, for those who have seen the sequel to Sex and the City, titled And Just Like That, the topic is hot from the very first episode.

Now that women are marrying later (if they do), have older children (if they do), and ultimately live longer, it is necessary to review the timelines that define our lives. Far from disappearing, Forbes has found that women between the ages of 55 and 65 are the most ambitious at the employment level. And they feel very good about themselves, as 96% have a “clear sense of their own identity.”

In order not to lose contact with these women, marketers must embrace this culture shift. Tell the stories of older women. Understand the connection of the brand with them and ensure that their communications are authentic, real. When appropriate, facilitate discussion on health issues, not hide them under the rug. One sure way to do this is if age discrimination does not exist in your company; older women need to be represented to sustain the change. The motto “Not About Us Without Us” has never been more appropriate.

One thing is certain: with a enormous purchasing power and growing influence, older women demand to be heard. Brands that ignore them will do so at their own risk.