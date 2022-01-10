Boycotted Golden Globes reward Rachel Zegler and Ariana DeBose

This content was published on 10 January 2022 – 04:19

Los Angeles (USA), Jan 9 (EFE) .- Rachel Zegler, Ariana DeBose and Michaela Jaé Rodríguez were the Hispanic winners of the 79th edition of the Golden Globes, which were boycotted by the film and television industry for the accusations of corruption and lack of diversity of the organizers of these awards.

Zegler won the award for best actress in a musical or comedy film for “West Side Story,” Ariana DeBose won the award for best supporting actress (be it a dramatic, comic or musical feature film) with the same film, and Rodríguez won the award for best supporting actress. won Best Actress in a Drama Series for “Pose.”

Under the shadow of the boycott of cinema and television and entangled in numerous accusations of a lack of diversity and corruption, the Golden Globes were celebrated this Sunday with a private event, no television broadcast, no red carpet and no Hollywood stars.

Apart from the Hispanic winners, the Colombian-inspired Disney film “Encanto” was recognized for the best animated film.

The nominations included more award options for Hispanics who eventually ran out of the statuette.

Thus, in the cinema there were “Parallel Mothers” by Pedro Almodóvar (best film in a language other than English), Javier Bardem (best dramatic actor for “Being the Ricardos”) and Anthony Ramos (best actor in a comedy or musical for “In the Heights “).

Also featured in the big screen categories were Alberto Iglesias (“Parallel Mothers” soundtrack), Germaine Franco (“Encanto” soundtrack) and “Dos oruguitas” (“Encanto” song written by Lin-Manuel Miranda).

“King Richard” (directed by Latino Reinaldo Marcus Green) was up for best drama, and “tick, tick … BOOM!” (directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda) was nominated for best musical or comedy title.

As for television, Oscar Isaac (best actor in a limited series for “Scenes from a Marriage”) was a candidate.

“The Power of the Dog” won three awards, including accolades for Best Dramatic Film and Best Direction for filmmaker Jane Campion, while Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story” remake won three awards. , including the distinction for the best comedy or musical film.

As for television, “Succession” swept the dramatic sections with three statuettes including the award for best drama series.

For its part, “Hacks” won TWO awards, counting the best comedy or musical series, and “The Underground Railroad” was the winner in the section for best miniseries or television movie. EFE

