Boricuas, no – Opinion – First Hour

It seems that urban singers no longer prefer Puerto Ricans when it comes to opening their hearts. From Spanish, Cuban, Venezuelan and Lebanese, among others, the majority are girls who swarm with the singers, some chosen for the videos, and Cupid arrives there with the arrow. The nice thing about this would be knowing what happens to the gifts you give your girls when they leave.

In the case of those who have received vehicles at Christmas, such as Aleska Génesis, Nicky Jam’s, this does not go unnoticed. When you arrive in an area in Miami with Barbie’s pink car, I doubt that anyone will not look if the famous doll is coming. Aleska promotes her lover’s bakery in her networks, which specializes in Venezuelan and Puerto Rican food. If they are left, do we have to return the car? Umm.

Take advantage of your prize

If anyone is taking advantage of her Miss Universe vice-queen award, it is Paraguayan Nadia Ferreira. Before arriving in his country, he was in holy places in Israel with his family. She continued to Miami where the people of Telemundo treated her as queen and assured that she could be one of the new faces of said company.

In Paraguay, she was given a tremendous welcome and the authorities in Asunción honored her. There she announced that she would be a strong voice to help Latinas.

As soon as he had arrived, he picked up the suitcases again and arrived in the Dominican Republic. The newspapers of that country reviewed her indicating that she had chosen Punta Cana to rest and receive 2022. We saw that she appears on the beaches of Punta Cana and the farewell photos of the year in a well-known hotel. So instead of promoting your country as a tourist destination, you are promoting the Dominican Republic, or at least that’s what you see. Someone with a lot of ingenuity wants to take tourists from Paraguay to the Dominican Republic. How good!

Miss Paraguay, Nadia Ferreira. ( Ariel schalit )

But the one who is well liked by the government of President Luis Abinader is the actor Vin Diesel. His company One Race Films signed an agreement in 2021, to build the most modern film studio in the Caribbean. The news was announced from the place where the studios are currently being built. Vin Diesel has said that the president is his brother. The land where the studies will be located has received full support from the government to build the infrastructure from water, electricity, hotels, etc. All this government investment is justified by the amount of jobs it will generate when the studies are completed and the tourists who will visit the place.

We still remember when Marc Anthony and Jennifer came and announced the film studios with Governor Luis Fortuño, but we already know what happened. Salt and water

Clarification

Betsy Rivera, a relationship officer for the District, called me to tell me that Lcda. Mariela Vallines, executive director, did not speak of 30 million viewers, watching the Farewell of the Year on ABC. She spoke of 30 million in recovery of the investment. In other words, in people who traveled to the island, hotel payments, entertainment expenses, meals, etc., and obviously the promotion received. Betsy informed me that they selected ABC because they wanted to impact the residents of the United States, not just Puerto Ricans.