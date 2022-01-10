Black Adam could add a brutal villain

This year we can see how Dwayne Johnson becomes a DC Comics character, as he will star in the movie Black Adam of which we have new details.

A list of toys from McFarlane Toys about the movie Black adam has revealed several characters that will appear in the film where he stands out Sabbac, a supervillain of Dc comics that we may even see him in the form of a giant demon. Everything indicates that it will be interpreted by Marwan kenzari, an actor who became known worldwide for being Jafar in the live action version of Aladdin (2019).

In the announcement we can read:

“Black Adam is gearing up for its release date and the merchandise is yet to come. The listings for the 2022 wave of movie numbers are hitting international retailers. We will have versions of Black Adam in ancient and hero costumes, Atom Smasher in regular and megafig scales, Dr. Fate, Cyclone, Hawkman and Sabbac in megafig scale (megafig = larger).

“These are all tentatively due in June 2022. The movie is scheduled for July 2022. Stay tuned for more information and official reveals from DC and McFarlane soon.”

Who is Sabbac?

His first appearance was in 1943 in the comic Captain Marvel, Jr. # 4 by Otto Binder, illustrated by Al Carreno. Also known as Timothy Karnes, he unleashed his power by saying the word Sabbac granted by the forces of hell: Satan, Aym, Belial, Beelzebub, Asmodeus Y Crateis. Lately Geoff Johns and artist Gary Frank switched their power and linked it to the 7 Deadly Sins. So we do not know which version we will find in the film Black adam.

But we must not rule out that we see a giant demon over 50 meters high in the purest style Surtur when he destroyed Asgard at the end of the movie Thor: Ragnarok (2017).

Black adam It will be released on July 29, 2022. Do you want to see Dwayne johnson like the DC Comics character? Leave us your comments below in the opinion section.