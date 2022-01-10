Billie Eilish would headline Coachella 2022 line-up

Billie Eilish with Kanye West would headline Coachella 2022

Everything seems to indicate that Coachella 2022 he would already have some of his headliners in the names of Billie Eilish and Kanye westAccording to rumors, news that has undoubtedly surprised the fans quite a bit.

As you may remember, in 2021 we saw the return of several festivals around the world and it is expected that in 2022 the good streak will continue.

In that sense, it seems that there are already indications of who is coming with Coachella this year and who would be in charge of lead shares at the Indio, California event.

It may interest you: Billie Eilish talks about her trauma to adult cinema

In fact, recent information suggests that Billie Eilish and Kanye West would be the headliners of the event.

This was announced by Variety according to sources close to it, however, the organizers have not released the full poster on social networks or something like that.

Unfortunately, after the health contingency came into our lives during 2020, several important musical events had to stop activities.

One of the most affected, without a doubt, was the Coachella festival, which on more than one occasion has had to postpone its edition after the last one held in 2019.

However, unlike great festivals of the style such as Lollapalooza, Reading or Glastonbury, the Californian event has not been able to return to its old ways, which is why 2022 is expected to finally be the year of the big comeback.

Whether or not it will be done, because as you may recall, as in Mexico, in the United States there is a rebound in cases of the virus due to the Omicron variant, so it remains to be seen.

However, at least it seems that the organizers already have their sights on who will star in the line-up.

According to Variety, the people behind Coachella 2022 are aiming for Billie Eilish and Kanye West to be the headlining artists for the upcoming festival.

In the information provided by sources close to the aforementioned media, it is said that the young pop star would be the one to close the activities on Saturdays, while the iconic rapper would do the same on Sundays.

Other artists that would enter the equation are Swedish House Mafia, however, of the famous Swedish DJs it has not been commented on what days they would put together their show.

Also a few weeks ago, it was reported that the festival organization had given up having Travis Scott as one of its main artists for the next edition, this after the tragedy that took place in the Astroworld activities.

Recall that the Houston rapper was included in the 2020 poster, however, with the various cancellations and calendar moves, the event could not be carried out.

Another band that was going to present was Rage Against The Machine, but they were officially discarded.

So far, Coachella 2022 is officially scheduled to take place on the weekends of April 15-17 and April 22-24.

The issue, as we mentioned, is to see if the festival can be carried out, since in recent weeks there has been a growth in infections of the virus derived from the Omicron variant in the United States.

Notably, this has already caused some award ceremonies like this year’s Grammys to be postponed until further notice.

This was announced by the Recording Academy this Wednesday, January 5, and it certainly surprised everyone quite a bit.