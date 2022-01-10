Billie Eilish and Finneas win the Golden Globe for Best Original Song

And the Golden Globe for Best Original Song goes to … Billie eilish Y Finneas for No Time to Die, main theme of the last film of James bond

No time to die, name of the song and also of the film, was imposed on the songs Be alive, the theme of Beyoncé of the movie King richard; Two Little Caterpillars, the song of Lin-Manuel Miranda For the movie Charm; Down to joy, from Van morrison for Belfast; Y I’m here, from Carole king Y Jennifer hudson for Respect.

The song of Billie eilish Y Finneas It had already won the Grammy award in 2021 for Best song for an audiovisual work.

The award for Best Soundtrack went to Hans Zimmer, that he earned for his work on the film Dune. He beat Jonny Greenwood by The power of the dog, Alexandre Desplat for The French Chronicle, Germaine Franco for Charm and the Spanish Alberto Iglesias by Parallel mothers.

Lady Gaga and Best Musical or Comedy Movie

The one that has been left without a Golden Globe has been Lady Gaga, nominated for Best Actress in a Drama for being Patrizia Reggiani in the film The Gucci house. The award went to Nicole Kidman for Be the Ricardos. His partner Javier Bardem, also nominated for Best Drama Actor, was left without an award. Will Smith took it for King Richard: A Winning Family.

The award for Best Drama went to The power of the dog, while the award to Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy it was for West side story, the revision of the classic by Steven Spielberg.

The 2022 Golden Globes have been announced at a gala no celebrities, no audience and that it has not been broadcast on television or on the Internet either. It is a way of reporting the lack of diversity in the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), that awards these awards.

The HFPA previously consisted of 87 journalists, none of them were black. The criticisms led to the welcoming of 21 new members, including Hispanics and African Americans.