Beyoncé, Cardi B and Emma Stone wear the makeup of this Spanish entrepreneur

Celia Forner is a Spanish supermodel who was voted the Best Model in the World in 1987. She went from being the favorite of the catwalks to founding her own beauty firm, ‘Alleven Beauty’, positioned in luxury cosmetics, which has developed products with the best European technology and Spanish production. The firm was born in 2017 from vegan formulations, with a strict “selection of components from the use of advanced technologies for greater efficiency and results and less environmental impact; Sometimes this is given to you by nature, but also by biotechnology and molecules ”, said the Spanish entrepreneur in an interview with Forbes.

The great achievement of ‘Alleven Beauty’ is having positioned the body makeup in spray and airbush effect that managed to be used by stars, such as Beyoncé, Cardi B, Emma Stone, Scarlett Johansson or Alicia Vikander, among others. ‘Color Shield’ is the name of the product that has been an overwhelming success. It is a makeup for the body with an airbrush effect capable of correcting everything with the precision of Photoshop. That is why he has become the favorite of the artists on the red carpet, who always sport flawless skin and now we know what his best kept secret is.

The success of the product has been a surprise even to herself. “And what amuses me the most is that it is not just a feminine product,” said the Spanish entrepreneur. “I came to this idea in an absolutely organic way, as has always happened with all the projects in which I have been involved. The product that I have created is the one that I thought was missing in the market and I realized it because myself, and the people around me have needed it many times ”, he added. After ‘Color Shield’, Celia Forner repeated the success with her facial line and managed to make her face mask ‘Alleven Stellar Mask’ become the most internationally awarded cosmetic product of the last year.

“I wanted to provide products and solutions that I couldn’t find on the market and that I thought could help and appeal to many women and men. It took me a long time! Five years and several failed attempts in different countries until I found my current team. The cosmetics are produced entirely in Spain, something of which I am especially proud ”, said the renowned Spanish supermodel.

Alleven Beauty has a strong international presence in both the United States, the United Kingdom, and all of Europe.. Thanks to this, and despite the 2020 crisis as a result of the pandemic, the Spanish firm managed to grow in the years 2020 and 2021, while it remains focused on expanding the brand to Asia and South America.

The firm of the Spanish entrepreneur that began as her own solution to a problem for which she could not find alternatives, that is why it has become the essential brand for Beyoncé, Cardi B and Emma Stone, among other celebrities, influencer and models of the highest level. , who know what quality products to invest in, to dazzle on any red carpet.