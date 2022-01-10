Ben Affleck thinks his memes (Sad Affleck) could worry his children | Famous

During an interview in 2017, Henry Cavill and Ben Affleck were questioned about the poor box office performance of the movie ‘Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice’.

While Cavill was answering, Ben Affleck fell silent and just looked straight ahead. The media and fans interpreted that gesture as a sign of sadness and at that moment the ‘Sad Affleck’ meme was born.

The actor himself takes that meme lightly and even joked with Henry Cavill about it, but he also believes that it could have a negative effect on his children.

Ben Affleck’s take on his meme

In an interview for ‘Los Angeles Times’, Ben Affleck reflected on the ‘Saint Affleck’ meme and how it impacted his personal life. While he admitted that he found it funny at the time, he also said that he is disturbed that his children get the wrong idea of ​​him from what they see on the Internet.

The actor who brought Batman to life in ‘Justice League’ has three children with his now ex-wife Jennifer Garner: 16-year-old Violet, 12-year-old Seraphina and 9-year-old Samuel.

“I came to a place where the public’s perception was so different from what I am that I just stopped reading and stopped worrying. But then, as my kids got older and started watching the internet themselves, that’s the hard part. “

“Even the Sad Affleck meme was funny to me, but then my kids see it and I think, ‘Oh, are they going to think that their dad is sad or that they have to worry about me?’ That’s really difficult. ‘

Ben Affleck’s career has been full of ups and downs. Although he is an actor recognized by the Academy with an Oscar award, he has also participated in films such as ‘Daredevil’, which was a resounding failure.

Ben Affleck’s last appearance as Batman

Ben Affleck had his first appearance as Bruce Wayne in the 2016 film ‘Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice’, then returned to the role in ‘Justice League’ a year later.

While the original plans were for Affleck to star in his own tape for DC Comics, that was not the case, as the ‘The Batman’ project ended up headed by another actor and a different director.

The announcement of his return as Batman in the movie ‘The Flash’ seemed his reconciliation with Warner Bros, but in an interview for ‘Herald Sun’ the actor himself confirmed that it will be the last time he uses the superhero cape.

“It was a really nice ending to my experience with that character,” Affleck commented about the scenes he shot for the movie ‘The Flash.’

The role that Batman will have in the film is not yet known, but taking into account what happens in the comics and animated films on which the film is based, it could be a reboot for both the character and the DC Extended Universe. .

“My favorite Batman scenes from my portrayal of the character were for the Flash movie,” the actor confessed, which could indicate that he’s satisfied with his work on the Andy Muschietti-directed movie.