Ben Affleck talks about the ‘Sad Affleck’ meme and how it affected his children

Ben affleck He recently spoke about the “Sad Affleck” meme and told how his children are affected by seeing their parents on the Internet.

For those who don’t know, the meme originated from a screenshot of Ben looking into the distance during a press interview for Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice with his co-star Henry cavill .

In a new interview, Ben admitted that he found memes funny, but was concerned about the effect they had on his children.

“I think when I was young, people saw me as someone who had too much or succeeded too easily or seemed like some kind of arrogant, insincere and inexperienced frat boy. That was nothing like how I felt. I felt like some kind of insecure, anxious and overly verbal Boston kid who had tried to break into this business and was dealing with his own thing. But there is something interesting about how we come out in front of who we are “Ben told the Los Angeles Times.

And also the Batman actor added: “I once had a therapist who gave me very good advice. This was in 2003 or 2004 and he was really struggling. People were writing vicious, horrible, hateful things about me all the time and it really started to affect me. “

“The therapist said, ‘What I find about criticism is that if you can look at it honestly and take in what resonates with you, then you can drop the rest.’ And that was a process that led me to lead and gave me the confidence to start doing that, “Ben said.” I came to a place where [la percepción del público] it was so different from what I am that I just stopped reading and stopped worrying. ”

“But then as my kids got older and started watching the internet themselves, that was the hard part. Even the ‘Sad Affleck’ meme – that was fun for me,” he said. you’ve felt that way on a trip. But then my kids see it and I think, ‘Oh, are they going to think that their dad is fundamentally sad or that they have to worry about me?’ That is really difficult. “

