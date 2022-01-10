Ben Affleck reiterates his retirement as Batman in The Flash: “He has my favorite scenes”

The relationship of Ben affleck with Batman It has been quite a roller coaster; and it is that after embodying the character in the Snyderverse (in films like Batman v superman or Justice league) and appear through a brief cameo in Suicide Squad, the actor announced that he was hanging the cape in January 2019, all after living “his worst experience in Justice League.” However, the actor returned to complete the reshoots of the famous Snyder cut, in addition to donning the suit one last time last year to participate in The Flash, the movie that promises to turn the DCEU upside down across the multiverse. Now, the actor reiterates that in The Flash he will appear as Batman for the last timeAlthough according to him, not without having enjoyed the character as never before.

His best performance as Batman

This has been assured in a recent interview with the Herald Sun medium (via Variety) as part of the promotion of his latest film, The Tender Bar, where he has reiterated that yes, this time it will be his last appearance like the Dark Knight and who has enjoyed his performance like never before: “I’ve never said this – it’s just off the press – but maybe my favorite scenes in terms of Batman and the interpretation of Batman that I have done, they are in the movie The Flash ”, assures the actor.

“I hope they keep the integrity of what we did because I thought it was cool and really interesting, different, but not in a way that is incongruous with the character. Who knows? They may decide it doesn’t work, but when I went and did it, it was a lot of fun, satisfying, and encouraging. And I thought ‘Wow, I think I’ve finally figured it out‘”Concludes Ben Affleck on his latest role as Batman.

Ben affleck He will not be the only Batman in The Flash, as it will also be the return of Michael keaton like his 1989 Batman. The Flash opens in theaters on November 4, 2022.

Source | Variety