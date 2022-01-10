Ben Affleck breaks the silence on his meme and how it affects his children

Although Ben Affleck had already referred to his meme called “Sad Affleck” in the past, now he showed his concern over how this viral could affect your children.

Your fight against what people think

The meme «Sad affleck»Originated from a screenshot of the actor looking into the distance during a press interview. This for Batman Vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice alongside his co-star, Henry Cavill.

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Ben Affleck admitted that he found memes funny, but that You are concerned about the effect these may have on your children.

“I think when I was young, people saw me as someone who succeeded too easily or seemed like a kind of arrogant, insincere and inexperienced frat boy. That was nothing like how I felt. I felt like some kind of child insecure, anxious and overly verbal from Boston who had tried breaking into this business and was dealing with his own thing. But there is something interesting about how we genuinely show ourselves”, The actor began to say.

Then he added. “I once had a therapist who gave me very good advice. This was in 2003 or 2004 and he was really struggling. People were writing vicious, horrible and hateful things on me all the time and it really started to affect me.

“The therapist said, ‘What I think about criticism is that, if you can look at it honestly and assimilate what resonates with you, then you can drop the rest. ‘ And that was a process that led me to lead and gave me the confidence to start doing that. ” Ben Affleck stressed.

What did Ben Affleck say about his viral meme ‘Sad Affleck’?

And about his viral meme “Sad Affleck”, the actor expressed concern about what they might think of him. “I came to a place where (the public’s perception) was so different from who I really am, that I just stopped reading and stopped worrying. But then as my kids got older and started checking the internet themselves, that was the hard part. Even the ‘Sad Affleck’ meme it was fun for me “.

“I mean, there is no one who has not felt this way on a trip. But then my kids see it and I think, ‘Oh, what?they will think that their dad is really sad or that they have to worry about me? ‘ That is really difficult, “he concluded.