Barcelona will clean up their team after elimination

After the painful removal of the Champions League In the Group Stage, the Barcelona team is considering a deep clean in its squad for the following year.

It seems that it has already become customary to be eliminated by the Bayern Munich in the Champions League against Barcelona, ​​since in the 2020 edition they also suffered a painful fall in the Quarterfinals with an aggregate score of 8-2.

Now they couldn’t even get to the stage of Quarter finals by staying in solo in the Group Phase. On that occasion when the 2020 Champions League elimination occurred at the hands of the Bavarians, the board made very sharp decisions in its squad.

After that elimination, the players Luis Suarez, Ivan Rakitik and Arturo Vidal stopped belonging to the Blaugrana team. Later, over time, Argentine striker Lionel Messi left the team in disgust at the decisions made by the club when running several players.

Now the new board of directors with Joan Laporta and Xavi Hernández on the bench, are considering releasing up to six footballers next month.

As reported by the Catalan media Sport, the leaders are thinking of carrying out a “Cleaning operation” with a list that would be headed by two players: the French defender Samuel Umtiti, who did not play a minute in the “Xavi era” and the Dutch forward Luuk de Jong, who recently arrived from Sevilla.

In the case of Umtiti, Barcelona has not been able to find him a team and no one has been interested in the player as no offers for his services arrive, so Barca will seek to terminate his contract.

Forced departure.

Another of the players who will be leaving Barcelona is Philippe Coutinho, a player who has become a duty in the team, in addition to having been one of the most expensive signings in the club’s history.

Oscar Mingueza is a young defender who has won the starting position since the Ronald Koeman era with Barcelona, ​​now the intention is to sell it to generate a clean income in the box by being a player trained at the club.