Asteroid 2009 JF1: What are the chances of it hitting Earth?

This 2022 will be an important year for astronomers, since January to December will see eclipses of the Sun, the Moon, meteor showers, meteors and even large-scale asteroids.

One of the most famous asteroids to pass near Earth this year is “Asteroid 2009 JF1“. This is the one who “could collide with our planet on May 6, 2022 “, as reported by some media.

However, NASA has not reported a possible destruction of the planet soon. In addition, one of the most far-reaching scientific disseminators in the Spanish language, Alex Riveiro, communicated on Twitter that effectively the end of life would not be this 2022.

We can now officially declare the 2021 season of “asteroids that are going to destroy the Earth … but no.” And this year is special, because the threat seems more real than ever and yet it is as ridiculous as ever. This time the chosen one is the asteroid 2009 JF1 … pic.twitter.com/3we6L43ih8 – Álex Riveiro (@alex_riveiro) January 5, 2021

What are the probabilities of an impact on Earth?

NASA has Sentry, a automated collision monitoring system, where asteroids are recorded daily along with their possibility of impact against Earth, classifying them according to size, speed and possible impact.

According to the table that this monitoring shows, Object 2009 JF1 has a hit chance of only one 0.026%, low enough to be considered not a cause for concern. “Nor there is nothing to worry about with 2009 JF1 “Riveiro commented.

A -2.88 is, low enough to be considered not a cause for concern. Not only that, the possibility of impact, according to NASA’s own tool is 0.026%. It is possible, with the data in hand, that it collides with the Earth. But it is highly unlikely. pic.twitter.com/zPshsZwgkq – Álex Riveiro (@alex_riveiro) January 5, 2021

What would happen if the asteroid reaches Earth?

According to the analyzes that have been made on the asteroid and its possible collision with Earth, Riveiro says that “there is not much to worry about either. It has a diameter of 0.013 kilometers or what is the same, measures 13 meters. In other words, if it entered the atmosphere, it would surely only leave us with a beautiful shooting star “, denying the information that pointed to a diameter of the object of 130 meters.

NASA, for its part, has qualified to the asteroid 2009 JF1 as an object “No danger”. That is, it will approach Earth on May 6, 2022 and will not cause risk to humanity.

Not only that. It is that, in reality, if it were to crash, there is not much to worry about either. It has a diameter of 0.013 kilometers … Or what is the same, it measures 13 meters. In other words, if it entered the atmosphere, it would surely only leave us a beautiful shooting star. pic.twitter.com/r8zA5GvYfl – Álex Riveiro (@alex_riveiro) January 5, 2021

