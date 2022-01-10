Asia, still a source of inspiration

Dresses, footwear and hairstyles continue to mark fashion

MADRID (EFE) .— Very outlined eyes, hair decorated with high bows, flat platforms, kimonos and satin dresses reminiscent of the qipaos show that Asian aesthetics sets trends in garments, makeup and hairstyles that look from Halle Berry to Ariana Grande and Rosalia.

Asia is a recurring and timeless inspiration that with reversed designs still dictates fashion.

Since they burst in in 2010 with proposals suitable only for the most daring, kimonos have found their way into wardrobes. They have managed to survive the passing of the seasons and trends under different patterns, prints and fabrics.

A few weeks ago Halle Berry posed in a kimono by Spanish designer Teresa Helbig, and businesswoman Marta Ortega appeared in the 80th. birthday of his father Amancio with a black kimono type gown that, more than five years later, Zara continues to sell as if it were just another basic.

Its democratization is such that some firms are firmly committed to the garment, such as Isabel Gomila, who after years of creating party clothes consolidated her firm by dedicating it to kimonos.

On a lightened complexion with white bases, red shadows were the regulatory makeup of the maikos, apprentice geishas in Japan. These types of shadows now replace the natural or black tones, which dominated makeup trends in recent decades.

Among the followers of this makeup are Emily Ratajowski, Taylor Swift, Margot Robbie and Angela Basset, who wear it on red carpets with wide media coverage, such as the Grammys.

In flora and fauna motifs and on satin fabrics, the qipaos, one of the cross dresses that make up traditional Chinese clothing, open up ground among Western fashion trends.

From Gala González, who launches four versions with her signature Amlul, to the influencer Alexa Chung they opt for the qipao, which is also joined in a leather version by Kim Kardashian.

Marni, Kenzo, Jacquemus, Camper and Zara are some of the stores that replicate the traditional Japanese model of geta sandals – baptized “flatform” on social networks – to present it as the fashionable alternative for summer.

Take a look

High bows

Ariana Grande and Rosalía have their hair divided into two parts and held up with bows. This contemporary-inspired hairstyle has its roots in oriental aesthetics.

From Japan

With a platform and square toe, the Japanese geta sandals inspire the phenomenon that social networks dubbed “flatform”.