Aracely Arámbula: This is the routine she uses to tone her legs

Aracely Arambula She is one of the most beautiful women in show business, but not only that, but she also always finds a way to leave all her fans with their mouths open on their social networks with photos where she shows her sculptural figure at 46 years old. Now, the ex-partner of Luis Miguel showed her secret to keeping her legs shapely and strong.

Through social networks, The singer shows some moments of her life, but what is a constant is that every time she shares a photo she leaves everyone with their mouths open, partly because of its beauty, but also because of its great physical shape, which is based on good nutrition and exercise.

On this occasion, ‘La Chule’ shared a bit of his secret to staying in good physical shape. The actress shared multiple videos of her workouts. In the clips you can see how he performs a series of exercises mainly for the leg, making it clear how you do to keep your glutes and thighs firm.

“#ArAfamilia bella, what do you think is a bit of my exercise routine today to keep our body fit and healthy … Tell me, have you already moved today? I send you many kisses #miarafamiliabella #exercise #saludbienestar #healthylifestyle #wellbeing ”, can be read in the message that accompanied the video.

In the video you can see how he is doing an exercise called “mule kick”, same where one of the legs is brought back in the form of a kick. The idea is to put a little weight or resistance on it so that the area works better.

This exercise It serves to strengthen the leg, but also the pomp and a little lower back (to be more specific the area below the waist), so it is quite complete. You have to remember that this is just one of the many exercises she does, that is, if they want to have a body or legs like hers, they should go to a gym and have an expert put them into a routine.

