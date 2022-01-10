Apple TV + television drama with Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon will get season 3

I have to admit that, a month and a half after we saw the season finale, I didn’t have much hope of having more episodes. But I was wrong: Apple TV + has announced that it has renewedor ‘The Morning Show’ for a season 3.

A season that comes with changes in the creative team since Charlotte stoudt (‘Fosse / Verdon’) will replace Kerry Ehrin (who developed the series) as showrunner in these new episodes. By the way, Stoudt has signed a long-term contract for the development of new fictions.

Yes, the main duo of the series will be once again Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston will once again lead a cast consisting of Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Bel Powley, Desean Terry, Janina Gavankar, Tom Irwin and Marcia Gay Harden.

What I do hope is that this change in the creative team means greater care in the script. Although the series has been unlucky enough to have had to rewrite “on the fly” (the first season with me too and the second with COVID), the season previous did not finish taking off at any time, leaving the feeling of not being able to go beyond what is a “prestigious” soap opera.