Anna Faris arouses curiosity in the networks when she appears with a beaten eye – Publimetro México

The paparazzi are usually aware of all the famous people, their public appearances, and often their scandals. And in this case the intrepid photographers took advantage of the fact that the famous American actress Anna Faris decided to go out with her son but the camera lenses captured her with what appears to be a beaten eye, something that worried several of his followers.

The actress has been featured recently not only because of her appearances in comedy series and movies but also because of her past relationship with Marvel actor Chris Pratt. This has come up several times as Pratt often does not express himself very well in public about his ex-girlfriend. doing the same with his son which he shares with Faris.

Through social networks, some photos have been leaked in which Anna Faris and her nine-year-old son, Jack, took advantage of Friday afternoon to take a walk around the city and buy a coffee.

The 45-year-old actress came out in a fluffy blue coat, a pair of tight black leggings and cozy brown boots, putting together an ideal ensemble for mild weather. She also added a green trucker cap that covered much of her platinum blonde, almost white hair.

But what really alarmed users of social networks was what the American was hiding, since in addition to covering her hair, the visor of the cap also hid what appeared to be a blow to his left eye, causing all kinds of rumors and a lot of concern on networks like Instagram and Twitter from its followers.

Comments on social media

Once the images of Anna Faris with her beaten eye were leaked, several users took to social networks to express their opinion about the unusual situation, in addition to expressing their concern about the incident with the Hollywood actress.

“I worry about Anna Faris with that bruised eye, especially when she has not been married long,” “Is it a case of domestic violence or just an accident?” and “I hope he gets better soon. That eye looks severely beaten. “

On the other hand, there are also those who make hilarious comments on the subject such as “Surely it is being documented for an upcoming movie, don’t mind it” and “He has clearly sold his soul and will appear in some big box office hit now.”

There are also those who defend Faris and their relationship by asking multiple users to stop speculating about a domestic violence scandal when they have nothing to prove it. “Maybe she’s tired or maybe it was an accident at home. Domestic violence is nothing to talk about unless it is true, “commented one tweeter.

@DailyMail how about you dont publish a story assuming that Anna Faris had been hit in the eye. Maybe she is just tired or maybe is was an accident around the home. Domestic violence is nothing to speak about unless certain – Darling (@misssdeath) January 9, 2022

The romantic life of Anna Faris

Despite the fact that her romance with Chris Pratt lasted from 2009 to 2018 and left little Jack, Faris did not stay single and looked for love in another partner. And it is that indeed there is a new man in the life of mom actress. She married her third husband, cinematographer Michael Barrett, last year.

The two met on the set of Overboard, the 2018 film that was a remake of the 1987 film of the same name starring Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn. They secretly got engaged in 2019, and she revealed in July of last year that the two eloped to get married.

