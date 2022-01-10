Andrés Guardado surpasses Hugo Sánchez more games in Europe

Andrés Guarded continues to make history. The “Little Prince” is a legend of Mexican soccer and this Sunday he recorded his name again in gold letters, as he surpassed Hugo Sánchez, for many the best player our country has ever given.

The race of the “Silver Fox” started on August 20, 2005, to cause an immediate effect and attract the attention of locals and strangers. Even won a call to the National Team, which ultimately led him to the 2006 World Cup in Germany, where he was the figure in the round of 16 against Argentina.

In 2007 his life changed, Guarded traveled to the Old Continent not to return to our country, or at least to date, Deportivo La Coruña made the services of the Mexican and thus began one of the most important careers in football in Mexico.

In each and every one of the teams in which Guardado has played has become an idol. Valencia, Bayer Leverkusen, PSV and now Betis are the teams where he has shown his quality, which leads him to put him among the best footballers in our country.

Andrés Guarded surpasses Hugo Sánchez

This Sunday, when Guardado entered the 40th minute in his team’s 1-1 draw against Rayo Vallecano, he became the Mexican player with the most matches on the Old Continent. The “Little Prince” reached 496 matches played in Europe, to surpass the record that Hugo Sánchez had with 495.

Andrés Saved matches in Europe

Deportivo La Coruña – 149

Valencia – 70

PSV – 102

Bayer – 7

Real Betis – 168

The brand of the “Pentapichi” was left with a game less than Guardado after playing 282 games for Real Madrid, 162 with Atlético de Madrid, 33 with Rayo Vallecano and 18 with Linzer ASK In which won five Spanish leagues, three Spanish Super Cups, two King’s Cups and one UEFA Cup, as well as one Austrian league.