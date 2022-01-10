Amazon’s controversial Alexa challenge to a ten-year-old girl who could end in tragedy

Big scare in a family that could have a worse outcome than it finally was, after a girl ask his device Alexa from Amazon to propose a challenge and the robot replied with a dangerous situation that did not occur.

For those who do not know, Alexa is the voice assistant with whom Amazon, a company run by Andy Jassy, ​​may have put a ten-year-old girl in trouble. Answer for voice and is able to put music, the radio or to assimilate certain concepts and explain them with the help of Internet.

It happens that the most famous device that Amazon has too have options with which to interact virtually, among which is, for example, making the shopping list.

A challenge

It also supports Amazon’s Alexa being asked for jokes or some challenge to do by which the girl received the order, from the device’s own voice, to plug in a phone charger.

But not under normal conditions. What I asked him was to plug it up to half the current into the wall and then touch the exposed pins with a penny. “

With the risk that this implied for the integrity of the little girl, the mother noticed in time before the girl, named Kristin Livdahl, fulfilled the message her smart device was sending her.

Before we were doing some physical challenges, like lying down and rolling with one shoe on the foot, from a physical education teacher on YouTube. There was bad weather outside. She just wanted another (challenge), "said the girl's mother.

It was then that her Echo Dot, the real name by which the Amazon Alexa device is known, told the girl that she had found one new test In Internet.

In Internet. After a quick crawl, he replayed the Penny Challenge, in which dozens of people complete this dangerous challenge.

It happens that metal conducts electricity, and of course the fact of inserting live plugs could have caused an electric shock and the consequent fire, among other damages, if the first sparks had jumped.

Amazon’s reaction

Amazon was quick to assure the BBC that the setting Alexa had been updated to prevent the voice assistant from recommending this task to anyone in the future.

“Customer trust is at the core of everything we do and Alexa is designed to provide accurate, relevant and useful information to customers, “Amazon said in the statement.

«As soon as we realized this mistake, we take quick action to fix it, “added the company, which has not experienced problems of this type again.