Algodoneros defeats Tomateros de Culiacán and forces the return to Guasave
CULIACÁN._ Geno Encina came out on an inspired night, throwing solid ball over seven innings, which combined with a five-run rally in the first inning, led to Guasave cotton growers to a 7-2 victory against Tomateros de Culiacán, in order to put the series 2-3, still in favor of cherries.
In this way, the return home was forced, where at least the sixth commitment will be played next Tuesday, with the option of a seventh, on Wednesday.
The result corresponds to the fifth game of the semifinal of the 2021-2022 Season of the Mexican Pacific League.
Such an exit needed Guasave to return to life, since tonight he had no tomorrow, and for that Ramon Rios batted 4-2 with an RBI and Angel Erro 4-2 with pair of produced.
The win went to Encina (1-0), who pitched seven solid innings with just five hits, five strikeouts, two bases and two runs, which he conceded in the first inning; they followed Roman Peña Zonta Y Matt Pobereyco.
The defeated was Manny Banuelos (1-1), when shooting briefly, as he endured 3 1/3 innings with eight hits, three strikeouts, one walk and seven runs; they followed Alejandro Chavez, Santiago Gutierrez Y David Gutierrez.
Algodoneros went out of their way to secure the game, and did so with a five-run rally in the first inning.
Marco Jaime He opened the game with a single, and then scored with a triple to the left of Ramón Ríos, who, in turn, rang with a single by Esteban Quiroz.
The party continued with an unstoppable producer on the nine of Arturo Rodriguez.
Ángel Erro put the rivet with a double to seven, with which they scored Yadir drake and Rodríguez.
Tomateros responded with two lines at the end. Sebastian Elizalde Y Ramiro Peña they were in charge of towing each other to second base.
Algodoneros regained the lead and sealed the victory in the fourth inning with two runs. Miguel Guzman He produced the first with a single to seven, while Marco Jaime, with a sacrifice fly to the middle, sent Ángel Erro to the register.
Game 6 pitching match will be between Jordan kipper (0-0), by Algodoneros, against Manny barreda (0-0).
