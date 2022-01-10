Algodoneros defeats Tomateros de Culiacán and forces the return to Guasave

CULIACÁN._ Geno Encina came out on an inspired night, throwing solid ball over seven innings, which combined with a five-run rally in the first inning, led to Guasave cotton growers to a 7-2 victory against Tomateros de Culiacán, in order to put the series 2-3, still in favor of cherries. In this way, the return home was forced, where at least the sixth commitment will be played next Tuesday, with the option of a seventh, on Wednesday.

The result corresponds to the fifth game of the semifinal of the 2021-2022 Season of the Mexican Pacific League. Such an exit needed Guasave to return to life, since tonight he had no tomorrow, and for that Ramon Rios batted 4-2 with an RBI and Angel Erro 4-2 with pair of produced.

The win went to Encina (1-0), who pitched seven solid innings with just five hits, five strikeouts, two bases and two runs, which he conceded in the first inning; they followed Roman Peña Zonta Y Matt Pobereyco. The defeated was Manny Banuelos (1-1), when shooting briefly, as he endured 3 1/3 innings with eight hits, three strikeouts, one walk and seven runs; they followed Alejandro Chavez, Santiago Gutierrez Y David Gutierrez.

Algodoneros went out of their way to secure the game, and did so with a five-run rally in the first inning. Marco Jaime He opened the game with a single, and then scored with a triple to the left of Ramón Ríos, who, in turn, rang with a single by Esteban Quiroz. The party continued with an unstoppable producer on the nine of Arturo Rodriguez. Ángel Erro put the rivet with a double to seven, with which they scored Yadir drake and Rodríguez.