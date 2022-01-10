Alexis Duarte would be Pablo Aguilar’s replacement in Cruz Azul

Restructuring

Blue Cross

keep going. Pablo Aguilar It could be a new withdrawal from the Machine, since the Paraguayan is about to end his contract and the celestial team would have already found his replacement.

Aguilar He had been in negotiations to renew his contract but in the end, it seems that he will not continue in the Machine. His destiny would be outside the Liga BBVA MX and the celestial group has immediately set out to look for whoever arrives in their place.

The replacement of Pablo Aguilar in Cruz Azul

According to information from ESPN, the celestial team has set its sights on the Paraguayan defender, Alexis Duarte, barely 21 years old and who for now plays in Rosario Central. He is considered one of the players with the most future in Guarani football.

In the last year, Duarte played a total of 30 games where he scored a goal and gave an assist. Your profile is perfectly suited to what you are looking for Reynoso, who wants a central defender to give freshness to an area that he only reinforced with Alejandro mayorga.

The letter of Alexis Duarte, according to information from the Transfermarkt site, is valued at 3.5 million euros, while that of Pablo Aguilar at 1.4. The Machine will have to seek a new negotiation to be able to hire the young defender.

Adrian Macias / Adrian Macias Cruz Azul team group during the game Cruz Azul vs Tijuana, corresponding to day 01 of the Torneo Clausura Grita Mexico C22 of Liga BBVA MX, at Azteca Stadium, on January 8, 2022. Cruz Azul team during the Cruz Azul vs Tijuana match, corresponding to matchday 01 of the Clausura Grita Mexico C22 Tournament of the Liga BBVA MX, at the Azteca Stadium, on January 08, 2022.

Pablo Aguilar’s numbers

At Mexico shouts BBVA Opening 2021, Pablo Aguilar He played 15 games with the Machine. The team of Juan Reynoso finished in eighth position, with a ticket to the playoffs where they faced Rayados and were eliminated.

Pablo Aguilar was a starter in the debut of Blue Cross at Mexico shouts BBVA Closing 2022, where they triumphed against Xolos. There have been more than one hundred meetings for the Paraguayan with the Machine, where he has scored eleven goals and has given an assist.

