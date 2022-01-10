Alex Rodriguez is trolled with a pizza order in the name of ‘Ben Affleck’!

After four years together and a wedding at the door, Alex Rodríguez and Jennifer Lopez ended their romantic relationship in April of this year.

Shortly after the breakup, Rumors of a reconciliation between JLo and another of her ex-partners, Ben Affleck, began to surface. And although at first they tried to carry their courtship with secrecy, little time passed for them to go out for a walk in public, making these rumors a reality.

Alex Rodriguez Is Trolled With Big Pizza Order In The Name Of ‘Ben Affleck’!

While the Bronx Diva and the Oscar winner fully enjoy their relationship, Everything seems to indicate that A-Rod has had days in which he has not had a good time. And it is that, according to the American portal TMZ, Once the relationship between JLo and Affleck was confirmed, the former baseball player was the victim of a big joke.

According to the aforementioned medium, some joker investigated the address of the mansion where Alex Rodríguez was enjoying the summer in the Hamptons and He shipped a large order of chicken pizzas under the name ‘Ben Affleck’.

As reported by Samuel Tadros, owner of the pizzeria Bulls Bears & Squares, The pizza order was placed online on June 17 in the name of ‘Ben Affleck’ and had a total cost of $ 141.32.

For now It has not been confirmed if the sportscaster was at home to receive the surprise order of pizzas, however, the intention is clear: The joker simply wanted A-Rod to believe that Ben and Jennifer were picking on him.

Have you fallen for the joke?