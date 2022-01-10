Aitana and Katy Perry will do a live together through Instagram

More and more Spanish artists are launching into musical duets with English-speaking singers. What was almost unthinkable a few years ago has now become an upward trend that has proven its success with unions like Rosalía and Travis Scott with the theme TKN. A few months ago, Aitana and Katy Perry presented the remix of Resilient, with the collaboration of Tiestö, and now they are going to take another step in their professional relationship and are going to do a live together through Instagram.

Rumors that the contestant from OT 2017 and the Californian artist were going to participate in a song, they jumped long before the song was officially announced, and there were many people who came to think that it was just a hoax. But it was not.

Read also

Relisient He arrived with his remix and put Aitana’s name on the American music scene, also winning the public praise of a Katy Perry who had just given birth but was enthusiastic about the Catalan’s voice.

It seems that the symbiosis of both voices has worked very well and now Aitana and Katy Perry are going to get together again for a project that continues to carry the same motto as the song they released, Open To Better (Open to be better) under the auspices of Coca Cola.





Read also

Lorena Montón

The singers will meet virtually in a live that will take place next Thursday through Katy Perry’s Instagram account. This was announced by the Californian singer on her social networks, making her fandom go crazy.

But the one who also showed her emotion was Aitana, who shared her partner’s post adding emojis of hearts and faces crying from the desire she has to connect with Katy Perry.

In this talk, Aitana and Katy Perry will talk about the things they want to achieve in 2021 to be better, making their followers be involved and also communicate what your purposes are.