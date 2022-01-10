Adele shared a preview of her next video: “I feel ready for 2022”

Adele shared on his Instagram a video and a photo of his next broadcast cut “Oh My God”. The song is part of his hit 30.

As reported by the singer, the clip can be enjoy on January 12th. In the images, in black and white, the artist appears in a spectacular dress while the introduction of the song sounds.

“Rested and restarted! I feel ready for 2022, there’s so much to come, I’m excited for everyone to see it, ”Adele wrote alongside the video.

A mysterious photo that Adele uploaded

In her most recent publication, the British woman appears in a photo dressed in red and an apple of the same color. Apparently, this concept is related to the message of the song.

Both posts had a lot of comments and “I like it”. The clip is expected to follow the successful path of the previous “Easy On me” which has more than 221 million views in Youtube.

Record UK vinyl sales: ABBA and Adele amongst the most requested

For some years now, vinyl has once again set a trend among the preferred music formats. Last year, it was the best-selling year in the UK, a 8 percent more in relation to 2020.

With more than five million units, vinyl saw its highest level of sales in 2021, as officially reported by the British Phonographic Industry. ABBA stayed in first place, followed by Adele and Sam Fender.

Adele bought a mansion from Sylvester Stallone for $ 58 million.

Adele started 2022 with everything. The British singer bought a luxurious mansion from Sylvester Stallone for 58 million dollars.

The property that belonged to the famous actor has 5,665 square meters and is located in the exclusive area of ​​North Beverly Park (Beverly Hills) and has with eight bedrooms and 12 bathrooms.

Other figures such as Rod Stewart and restaurateur Lisa Vanderpump also live in the neighborhood. The initial price was 110 million dollars, but the actor decided to lower it in order to finalize the sale.

A giant swimming pool in an incredible location (Photo: The MLS).

Another large room in the mansion (Photo: The MLS).

The details of the mansion Adele bought

It comprises a main house and a separate one for guests. As described by realtor Barron N. Hilton, the garage has a great view, with room for eight cars, and a climate change control.

A large game room (Photo: The MLS).

A statue of Rocky in the living room (Photo: The MLS).

Adele will be able to enjoy a wine cellar, a cinema, a kitchen run by a professional chef, an important gym, a giant swimming pool and its corresponding spa.