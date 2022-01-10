A tough 3-0 defeat

Despite the fact that Cruz Azul Femenil Sub-17 began with defeat its participation in the women’s basic forces tournament, it was a historic premiere.

Cruz Azul Femenil never, since the birth of its category, had the category of basic forces. Considering that Liga MX Femenil did not require that clubs develop a female quarry as part of their competition regulations, the Machine postponed until the inevitable having a U-17 branch.

In 2021, 13 of the 18 teams that make up the Mexican first division participated in a voluntary and friendly tournament, so that they began to give rhythm to their U-17 categories. Cruz Azul did not want to participate and determined that in early 2022, once it became mandatory, it would have basic forces.

This weekend, lThe U-17 Women’s Machine made its great official debut at the 2022 Clausura tournament of the basic forces of Liga MX Femenil. The celestial presented their squad, made up of 19 players, and They premiered on Saturday, January 8, facing the UNAM Pumas in La Cantera.

The first XI of Cruz Azul Femenil Sub-17 was with Natsidieli Nieto; Renata Corona, Hana Sánchez, Itzel Zavala, Naomi Mejía; Jatziri Bolaños, Andrea Godínez, Valeria López, Yessica Olivares, Yareli García and Arantza Mateos. The historical ones that made the women who make up the basic celestial forces debut.

The defeat at the hands of Pumas, in the debut of the Women’s Under-17 tournament, was 3-0. And although in reality Cruz Azul did not do it in the best way in its debut, the club is happy for this milestone. Next Sunday, January 16, at 11:00 am, the celestial will receive Pachuca at the Cruz Azul Acoxpa School.