A record! How did Nicole Kidman win her fifth Golden Globe?

U.S. – Nicole Kidman took home a Golden globes for his participation in the film of Amazon Prime Video “Being the ricardos”. The actress really stood out among all the nominees for the category of “Best Actress in a Drama Movie”, Where it had big names as competition.

Although the joy for Kidman’s triumph was noticed on social networks, there was also a group of people who would have preferred that the award had gone to other hands. Specifically to those of Kristen Stewart, who was nominated for her great performance in “Spencer “. It was believed that if she won this statuette she would be a serious candidate to win other awards such as the Oscar.

In any case, the performances of all the candidates were spectacular, but Nicole Kidman he knew how to make a difference. Is that the actress got into the skin of a person who did exist, nothing more and nothing less than the star Lucille ball. Which he did perfectly, and the critics took notice of them. With this statuette, the actress already has 5 Golden globes in your collection.

It appears that the award-winning actress was present at what was listed as a private awards ceremony. The fact is that it was not televised or had a typical red carpet, which attracted the attention of the public powerfully. It is that many actors were angry about the old ways that these organisms have to proceed, especially in terms of diversity.

In any case, they decided to carry out the awards without having much publicity for them. The winners were present in their majority, being Nicole Kidman one of the most important due to her great role and her new record, becoming one of the actresses that has won the award the most times.