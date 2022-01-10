A new documentary about Britney Spears on Netflix confirms that the singer has been claiming her freedom since 2009 | People

Britney Spears’ fight to regain her own guardianship in court runs parallel to the race to try to tell her personal ordeal. This Tuesday, one day before the next hearing of his case is held, the documentary has been released on Netflix Britney vs. Spears.

Under the direction of Erin Lee Carr, supported by the journalist Jenny Eliscu, who interviewed the singer twice for the magazine Rolling stone, Britney vs. Spears dissects the vicissitudes of the pop star over the past thirteen years, from the start of the guardianship by his father, Jamie, to the present. In addition, it provides new evidence of possible irregularities in it.

In August 2020, an anonymous source contacted Carr and Eliscu to provide them with previously unpublished legal documents, which the documentary claims have been verified. All of them come to corroborate what is known today: that she lives in a golden prison that she has been trying to get rid of since 2009, a semi-slavery regime under which she was forced to work while her personal freedoms were annulled. .

In the oldest report to which the documentary team has had access, which dates from his first psychiatric admission in 2008 and which served to claim his guardianship, it is declared that he suffered from dementia, a very questionable diagnosis – as explained by one of the experts who participate in the film — for someone who, like the singer, was working two weeks later. It is also explained that during the process to lose one’s guardianship, the person who will be affected by this decision has five days to counter-argue, a period that the singer was denied on the grounds that Sam Lutfi, her ex-manager and friend, he was exerting a negative influence on her — he told himself that he was drugging her and managing her finances — and that she had to be taken away from him as soon as possible. Lufti refutes this claim in the documentary: “They did hundreds of blood and drug tests and he passed them all. That’s why no one came to my house. Nobody accused me of anything “. Britney’s family, however, managed to have a restraining order imposed on the singer in 2019.

Among the documents it teaches Britney vs Spears There are several medical reports presented by his lawyer in court to further certify the need for his guardianship. None of those in charge of carrying them out have been related to the case publicly nor do they want to do so except for Dr. J. Edward Spar, who is cited in court documents of the case, and who in the documentary refuses to affirm his involvement in it: you show a document signed by me, I will verify my signature. Otherwise, I’m not going to count if someone hired me to evaluate anyone ”. In one of those reports it can be read: “Britney Spears lacks the capacity to maintain and direct a lawyer”, which has led her to be forced to keep Sam Ingham, chosen by her family, as a lawyer for the last thirteen years .

Other testimonies indicate that the star has been trying to get rid of her restrictive situation. Andrew Gallery, Director of For the record, a documentary that MTV made about the singer in 2008, says that Spears secretly gave him a letter for him to read on television and thus amplify his situation, but after receiving a call from her lawyers, he decided to keep quiet. Jenny Eliscu herself also narrates that in 2009 she joined one of the singer’s ex-boyfriends, Adnan Ghalib, and Sam Lutfi to try to get him to sign a document to present to the courts to ask for freedom to change lawyers. The incident, which included Eliscu outwitting the entire team around the singer at the Montage hotel, was consummated. However, the court denied her request, alleging that due to her status as a ward she was not allowed to choose her own lawyer.

The situation, which posed a constant conflict of interest under which whoever represents the singer in court is working at the service of those who exercise guardianship, has only been broken after the devastating statement of the interpreter of Toxic before Judge Brenda Penny on June 23. Then the singer related devastatingly the regime in which she lived, which has forced her, among other demands, to take lithium and have an IUD implanted to stop her desire to be a mother with her fiancé, actor Sam Asghari, with whom of course You cannot marry without permission: “I am not happy. I thought that if I repeated it long enough, it would be, because I was denying things, I was in shock. I am traumatized. I am not happy, I cannot sleep. I am angry and depressed, I cry every day. And I’m telling you this because I don’t understand how the state of California can have all this in writing from my previous appearance and do nothing. My father and everyone involved in this should go to jail. “

After the singer’s testimony and her public echo, several of the members who were part of her tutelage team have resigned from their jobs. The first was his manager Larry Rudolph, and two days later, Ingham himself. So the judge finally allowed her to hire a lawyer herself. The chosen one was Matthew Rosengart, who has worked for stars such as Sean Penn, Julia Louis Dreyfuss and Steven Spielberg, Rosengart has managed to get the singer’s father to agree to withdraw from his financial guardianship, the only one he currently maintains. And also, as the documentary points out, it gives a letter of conformity to everything it relates Britney vs Spears. Britney Spears’ fight in court is played in parallel to the race to try to tell her personal ordeal, yes, but as in all media trials, one uses the other. On Wednesday 29th it will be known if Rosengart’s strategy brings the fruits that his client has been desperately asking for for 13 years.