343 Industries explains what the extra year of development was for

Halo Infinite arrived at the end of last year leaving some outstanding sensations, the new installment of the saga arrived and convinced after a long development, but as you know, the game was scheduled to be released in 2020 together with the launch of Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

The development of the game was extended for another year, an extra year of development that has served to refine everything they had created up to that point, although it seems they did not add much in this extra time. All this has been explained in a recent interview for VG247, Steve Dick, Character Director of 343 Industries.

Halo Infinite’s Extra Year of Development

Balance, pacing, and other things like that were made possible by the extra year of development given to us. It would have been easy to fall into a trap and decide to add, add, add. However, we are there right away. I said: no, rather it is better to remove things to improve the rhythm, the flow and the feeling offered by the game that was already great. A year ago you could already play it. True, it wasn’t complete, but most of the things you see today were already there – they just weren’t finished. We received all the support we needed when we made this decision. It’s amazing to have so much support. It is not as simple as what we work on (343) there is a large organization (Microsoft) that surrounds everything we do.

