3 movies on Netflix to watch now that there is nothing left to celebrate

Now that the holidays have come to an end, 2022 has started and the Rosca de Reyes is over, the free time on weekends is quite long and there is not much left to do. However, it always exists in the catalog of Netflix some production to hang out and share a good moment with your partner, friends or family.

On this occasion we reveal 3 titles of famous and recognized films oriented in different genres to have a pleasant afternoon in the company of your loved ones; works that also do not go out of style and do not celebrate any special date.

Movies on Netflix for when there’s nothing left to celebrate

Parasites

2019 | 2 h 11 min | Comedy

South Korean drama film directed by award-winning filmmaker Bong Joon-ho, who portrayed in the story the difficult financial situation of a family posing as sophisticated workers in a wealthy people’s home.

The film integrates the Netflix catalog as the winner of four Oscars in the 92nd edition.

“One by one, the cunning members of a family without resources begin to act as domestic staff in the home of a wealthy and privileged couple”

Main cast:

Song Kang-ho as Ki-taek

Lee Sun-kyun as Mr. Park

Cho Yeo-jeong as Choe Yeon-kyo

Choi Woo-shik as Ki-woo

Park So-dam as Ki-jung

Lee Jung-eun as Moon-gwang

Jang Hye-jin as Chung-sook

The perfect assassin

1994 | 1 h 49 min | Film noir

This production positioned the work of actress Natalie Portman in the film industry. The story takes place in New York, where Mathilda’s family is massacred by a group of agents and she, being orphaned, ends up under the protection of Léon, a hitman who instructs her in the activities she carries out.

“A hit man should not raise anyone … unless it is a girl with criminal ambitions with her own account to collect”

Main cast:

Jean Reno as Léon

Gary Oldman as Norman Stansfield

Natalie Portman as Mathilda Lando

Danny Aiello as Tony





Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

2004 | 1 h 47 min | Romance cinema

Romance and science fiction storyline that features the plot of a couple willing to eliminate their memories of the other through a memory-erasing process. Despite this act, fate makes them meet again.

The piece won the Oscar for ‘Best Original Screenplay’, as well as the nomination for ‘Best Actress’; Furthermore, it is considered one of the best film works of the 21st century.

“Clementine decides to have all her memories of Joel removed and he chooses the same, but soon starts a crazy journey through his own mind when he realizes that it was a mistake”

Main cast: