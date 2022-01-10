14 pairs of actors and actresses who played the same character

In the world of cinema, several reboots of classic films have been made and that have had the presence of new actors, this to embody iconic characters, among which are Spider-Man, Catwoman, Snow White, the Joker, and many others.

And within them, coincidentally there are two actors who played the same character and who are just as popular. Get to know them below.

14 pairs of actors who played the same character

As exciting as it can be to see one actor, and then see another play the same character, it does not mean that they do it the same as the previous actor. This due to the physical characteristics (which today can be achieved through makeup), the talent and working method of each of the movie stars.

With that said, these are the interpreters we are talking about:

Catwoman: Halle Berry (“Catwoman”) and Anne Hathaway (“The Dark Knight Rises”)

Vito Corleone: Marlon Brando (“The Godfather”) and Robert De Niro (“The Godfather: Part II”)

Romeo Montague: Leonard Whiting (“Romeo and Juliet”) and Leonardo DiCaprio (“Romeo + Juliet”)

Sherlock Holmes: “Robert Downey Jr. (” Sherlock Holmes “) and Rupert Everett (” Sherlock Holmes and the Case of the Silk Stocking “)

The Evil Queen: Julia Roberts (“Mirror, Mirror”) and Charlize Theron (“Snow White and the Huntsman”)

Max Rockatansky: Mel Gibson (“Mad Max”) and Tom Hardy (“Mad Max: Fury Road”)

Sarah Connor: Linda Hamilton (“The Terminator”) and Emilia Clarke (“Terminator Genesis”)

Snow White: Lily Collins (“Mirror, Mirror”) and Kristen Stewart (“Snow White and the Huntsman”)

Dracula: Gary Oldman (“Dracula”) and Luke Evans (“Dracula: The Untold Story”)

Dr. Dolittle: Eddie Murphy (“Doctor Dolittle”) and Robert Downey Jr. (“Dolittle”)

Susan Storm: Jessica Alba and Kate Mara, in “The Fantastic Four”

Spider-Man: Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland

The Joker: Heath Ledger (“Batman, the Dark Knight”) and Joaquin Phoenix (“Joker”)

Cinderella: Lily James and Camila Cabello