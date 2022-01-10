10 amazing anime with the worst first impressions

Most anime fans are aware of when a series is going to be amazing right from the start. They have a compelling protagonist and a good story hook. For fans, that makes it easier to get involved in a series early on. But not all series are able to hit the spot at the start.

There are many series that get off to a rocky start, for many reasons. Perhaps the protagonist is not friendly, or the beginning is too relaxed while the plot unfolds. However, these problems do not have to prevent an anime from becoming legendary.

10 Hitman Reborn spends twenty episodes as a prank manga

Hitman reborn is an example of an anime that changes genre in the middle of its development. The first year of the manga was basically a comedy manga, in which Tsuna uses bullets from the Dying Will that give him his powers just to joke around. This results in the first thirty episodes of the anime having the same problem.

The series goes on to take a pretty impressive twist to become a battle shonen, but it can be difficult for most people to follow the series long enough to realize it.

9 The Rising of the Shield hero takes some morally questionable paths early on

Rising of the Shield Hero has a protagonist who seems to be a bit of an idiot: he takes a look at a lady in a book and starts insulting her. Additionally, the series is complicated by having one of its greatest enemies falsely accuse Naofumi of sexual assault.

The series balances out after the first five episodes by not only establishing a creative isekai fantasy universe, but also introducing a ton of women who are more complex and better written than Naofumi’s “worst” enemy.

8 Infant grade is too episodic when it starts

Kiddy grade It begins with a Case of the Week format, where the protagonists are constantly solving missions, often going undercover in ways that require them to dress up in cosplay. It may seem like a very basic series … until around the seventh episode.

After that, the series takes a major turn in story and tone, putting its leads on the run and exploring several fascinating sci-fi questions. The characterization and even the fights improve, making Kiddy grade in a cult classic anime from the early 2000s.

7 Black Clover has its weakest bows early on

Black clover It could be one of the biggest culprits for “not judging a series by its first episode,” or even its first arc. When the series begins, Asta is a very cheap imitation of Naruto, and his voice actor is exceeds screaming so loud that the show is almost impossible to watch.

The first arc also introduces some basic and drab characters to the Black Bulls. But each bow improves, developing both Asta and the Magic Knights around him.

6 Fairy Tail focuses too much on comedy at first

Fairy tail starts off a little weak for a series of shonen action. Lucy goes in search of Fairy Tail and runs into someone who pretends to be part of the guild. Although this opening episode is decent, afterwards the series descends into a rather weak comedy as it tries to figure out exactly what kind of anime it is trying to be.

The series doesn’t really come back together until the battles of Element 4, at the earliest, and the Tower of Heaven, at the latest. For some fans, this is too long to see the constant “hunk” about Natsu that he can’t fight anyone because he’s hungry – but he can’t find any llama to eat – continues.

5 Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood has a bad opening episode and rushes into the first plot arcs

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood It is considered by many anime fans as one of the best in history, so it is difficult to consider it less than a classic. However, for anyone who has seen the original series, the beginning of Brotherhood it’s hard to see. The opening episode has nothing to do with the original series, and only serves to set the tone for the series as a whole.

Then, with a limited number of episodes available, Brotherhood speed up the opening lines of the plot to get to the parts of the manga that fans have never read.

4 Gundam Build Divers starts asking interesting questions after the first half

Gundam Build Divers pretends to be the continuation of the stories of Gundam Build Fighters Y Gundam Build Fighters Try. But unfortunately, the opening introduces some pretty stereotypical characters and softens the fighting compared to what fans had become used to from the first two series.

Divers It ends up being saved in its second half, raising some questions necessary for its unique setting. This, in addition to the unique environment of the online world of Gundam Build Divers, makes Build Divers be a stronger series than it had the right to be.

3 Nanoha is a normal magical girl series until Fate is introduced

Nanoha is one of the most influential magical girl anime of the 2000s, but no one would know it by watching the original series at first. The series begins like any other magical girl series, focusing on a young girl who fights monsters to collect gems.

But then they introduce Fate Testarossa, a “dark magical girl” who forces Nanoha to learn how to fight thinking opponents. From there, the franchise delves into strong sci-fi roots combined with enough lightning spam for fans of Dragon Ball get up and take note. At the end of the first season, Nanoha became a legendary franchise in Japan.

2 Mai-Hime feels basic until they introduce the twist

Mai-hime It was one of the best series of the 2000s, but its inception was quite ordinary. It is a series of magical girls in which the girls summon giant monsters called “Childs” to fight against threats known as “Orphans”. The wrestling is a bit more adult than most magical girl series, but beyond that, it doesn’t stand out in any significant way … until the series introduces a massive plot twist a third of the way.

Suddenly, the fights are about more than just beating up the monsters, and the girls in the series quickly begin to clash in a series that is both Kamen Rider Ryuki What sailor Moon.

1 Medaka Box takes time to make its protagonist sympathetic

Medaka Box it’s a difficult game to watch at first. Its protagonist is the definition of overpower, with a collection of abilities that no one should have. The series is intended to be a parody of the shonen genre, pointing out some of the things that have to be true for most shonen series to work. But its protagonist, Medaka, is simply unfriendly until the series incorporates its villains.

The satire improves with each episode, although unfortunately the series only lasted two seasons, falling too short to cover some of the more interesting later parts of the manga.