You will never want to leave this world

1972, Long Island, one of the most picturesque and unique parts of the Big Apple. Young JR Moehringer (Daniel Ranieri) is nine years old and is forced to grow up without his father (Max Martini), a failed radio host. But at least he is cared for by his mother Dorothy (Lily Rabe) and his loving grandparents. However, to guide you and mentor you, you will also find the rude but irresistible Uncle Charlie (Ben Affleck), owner of The Dickens, one of the most iconic and quaint bars on the island. It is in that bar, between cigarettes and alcohol, where JR learns from Charlie many of the unwritten laws of the world, but above all a certain way of seeing life and others. You will keep it in your heart even as, as a young student at Yale (armed with Tye Sheridan’s blue eyes), you cultivate your old love of writing. All this while the world around him changes, as do the references, the environment in which he is forced to measure himself, so different from the family and intimate reality of that bar, where his uncle, shipwrecked from life, guided him year after year. The dreams, the ambitions, the memories of his childhood, however, will continue to be fundamental in his life trajectory, in the dreams of a future that lives up to what he hoped for.

George Clooney has already shown for a long time that he is a storyteller who may not always be continuous, but who on the other hand has great respect for the storytelling and especially for the characters. Just think about Good night and good luck, Midnight sky or The Ides of March. To who The Tender Bar, tells us again about an America that no longer exists, swallowed up by history, by the disappearance of a human and cultural dimension made up of ordinary but caring people, from Long Island that was mostly populated by children of immigrants and by class worker that one day was. The same working class that lives vividly and picturesquely in this warm and romantic but never elegiac film. It was certainly not an easy task to preserve the spirit of Moehringer’s book and, at the same time, make it cinematically engaging and narratively understandable to audiences. But here, thanks also to an excellent screenplay by Oscar winner William Monahan, he has managed to work a miracle. The Tender Bar is a training film that works wonderfully, in which the element of an existential dimension based on observation dominates, on the personal growth of a child, then a young man, finally a man, animated by curiosity, by a sensitivity married, as is often the case, with shyness.

The cast of The Tender Bar is absolutely perfect, with Ben Affleck proving once again that he is capable of solid and highly credible performances, if he puts himself at the service of the right character. His Charlie is the adoptive uncle we all dream of having, a rather complicated character behind the bear varnish, goliard, an inexhaustible source of practical advice and life lessons that he never wanted to put into practice. The chemistry with little Daniel Ranieri and especially Tye Sheridan is nothing short of incredible. Lily Rabe is no less so, portraying a mother figure perhaps not very innovative, but certainly credible, driven by the desire to see her son go elsewhere, not stay inside that small world. Clooney’s direction is perfect for making the home environment immediate, universal in its intertwining of ages, points of view, and attitudes to life. Sondra James and the stainless Christopher Lloyd are two extraordinary grandparents, moved by a tender severity and, of course, by the sacred spirit of good times, like all grandparents of all ages.

By following in the uncertain footsteps of a child who does not understand why his father is never by his side, who grows up and is forced to face a world in which not everything he believes is real, Clooney manages to never detach himself from the reality. The Tender Bar It is inhabited by quite original, funny or miserable, but credible characters, who together make up an Amarcord, a man’s homage to himself, to his origins and to what he has been taught. However, there is never an idealization, the defects are exposed, among them the oppressive ambition of the family nucleus towards that little being who is always hanging around his uncle’s bar. Certainly, there is a measured insertion of a critique of careerism, when it acts as a cage for natural inclination and personal dreams. Imagination and talent are assets that not everyone has (how could they? This is America) and that is why they must be used with courage. The enemy, more than the others who arrive, leave and sometimes do not even arrive, it is us, with our insecurity, our doubts about ourselves and our path.

Faced with a story so full of affection and tenderness, which for once speaks with credibility and realism of the America of the turbulent 70s from an intimate but also universal point of view, the criticism that the film is receiving in its country are incomprehensible. The American press has been ruthless with the film. Perhaps, it is thought, for having shown the true nature of the American home that was once (is?) So distant from the supposed goodness of today? An unforgivable crime in today’s modernist rhetoric. It must be really terrible, then, a film so humbly faithful to the spirit of its author, to the time when society divided everything between those who made it and those who did not. He keeps doing it, he’s still ruthless and individualistic, but officially unnoticed, to alter the hypersensitivity of the global or supposedly global paradise. The Tender Bar it is a movie full of truth. About life, about personal relationships, about pain and loss, about the laughter that keeps us going and the lessons to be learned. Life is not complicated, it is difficult to live it as we want, to remember who we are even if we have to change, to understand that nothing remains forever, except the important things. How to remember that if you are not still a small child on the inside, you will never really be an adult

