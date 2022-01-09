Xiaomi patents a new fingerprint recognition technology

The unlocking of our smartphones has undergone great changes in recent years. From the pin to the in-screen sensor that Xiaomi is now willing to improve with its latest patent.

Currently two are the most popular options for unlocking our smartphone through our fingerprint. Either with the sensor integrated in the unlock button itself or in higher-end models directly integrated into the screen.

If you are a user of the latter, you will surely have put your finger outside the detection range with the “dazzling flash” associated with this type of sensor. This could have the days numbered thanks to the latest patent filed by Xiaomi.

According to the latest data from the China Patent Office, the company received the go-ahead of a patent for a new fingerprint scanning technology. This new technology will allows you to use the scanner more freely without having to put your finger on a certain point on the screen.

Xiaomi described the operation of this thanks to a network of integrated infrared LED elements which will be located between an AMOLED screen and a capacitive touch layer. These “receivers” will form the building blocks of the new scanner.

In this way, when user tap anywhere on screenThese LED elements will emit infrared light only in that area, allowing our fingerprint to be scanned. The result will be compared with the fingerprint stored in our terminal and it will be unlocked.

A breakthrough that we could see in future generations of smartphones for a technology that has undergone almost no progress since its use began in 2018.

