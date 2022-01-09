Xiaomi has a fingerprint sensor that you will want on your mobile

Xiaomi has just patented one of the most interesting technologies for the future smartphones 2022 or 2023. The company seems to have, on paper, everything ready to implement a fingerprint sensor on the screen special. It is a sensor that would end the main problem of the current ones finger scanners: errors when placing the footprint correctly. Xiaomi has the solution, although it is not the only one that works in this technology.

A fingerprint sensor that occupies the entire screen

Currently the fingerprint sensors on the screen They have a fairly small surface on which you can place your finger. Depending on the brand of the smartphone, this surface is larger or smaller. Most of the unlock errors are due to put your finger off this surface or partially out.

The new one Xiaomi patent reveals a perfect solution: that the whole screen is a large fingerprint sensor. Yes, as you read it: Xiaomi wants its next smartphones to have a giant fingerprint sensor occupying the entire surface of the screen.

With the it will not matter where you put your finger, because you will always recognize your fingerprint and you can unlock your mobile. It is a very good solution, although it should not be easy to implement. Xiaomi has not given many details about it, so we have to wait to know if it will arrive in 2022 or 2023.