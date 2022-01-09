Wordle, how to play the online fashion game for free and from your mobile

Wordle is one of the fashion games of this year 2022. We explain everything you need to know about the first big hit of the year.

From Wordle It could be said that it is the first great success of the year 2022. This simple game has managed to attract thousands of people from all over the world, who every day look forward to the arrival of a new challenge.

Social networks have been flooded with people sharing their results when solving, or not, the puzzles proposed by this hidden word game, extremely simple, but so addictive, if not more than other much more complex titles.

What is and what does Wordle consist of?

Wordle is not a new game. Your Creator, Josh wardle -the name of the game comes from the creator’s surname-, he published it in October of last year, although he and his wife had been playing it day by day for months before. According The New York Times, the game went from having 90 players on November 1, to more than 300,000 on Sunday January 2.

The game is relatively simple, but extremely well thought out. It’s about a puzzle consisting of guessing words. Every day, there is a new five-letter word that players must guess. To do this, they have six attempts before having to start a new game in case you want to continue.

Every time a player makes an attempt to guess the word, the colors of the letters change: they turn yellow if a correct letter has been used in the wrong position, or green if a correct letter has been used in the correct position. In this way, the game itself gives us clues for the next attempt.

Now: for now, Wordle is only available in English. For now, there is no version of Wordle in spanish, although taking into account the success of the game, we do not rule out that it could arrive in the coming weeks, either from the hand of Josh Wardle or that of another creator.

The true magic of the game is that, despite being a particularly addictive title, it is not possible to play beyond a few minutes a day; the ones that take you to find the word –or end up unhinged after multiple failed attempts. Its creator affirms that the intention is not to “hook” the public for hours, in his words, “it is something that encourages you to dedicate three minutes a day. It does not need more of your time than that.”

How to play Wordle

It is very easy to start playing Wordle. To get started, It is not an application that must be downloaded to your mobile or computer. It is a website accessible from virtually any device with a browser and an Internet connection. Plus, Wordle is completely free.

When accessing Wordle, we will see a empty grid and a keyboard at the bottom. We can start typing our word, and hit “Enter” when we’re done.

If we have hit the word, all the letters will turn green. Otherwise, the game will give us clues to know which ones we have hit.

At the end, we will see a statistics screen with the times we have played, the percentage of games won and our winning streak. A counter also appears, indicating the time until a new word, or “Wordle” is available.

Bonus: how to share your scores

In recent days, social networks such as Twitter have been flooded with publications of people sharing their wordle wins, with “emojis” of squares that represent the successes and failures of each attempt.

For share your Wordle scoreEither on Twitter, WhatsApp or through any other platform, you just have to end the game, and then tap on “Share”.

Josh Wardle seems to have hit, almost unintentionally, the perfect recipe to make a game go viral despite the simplicity of its format. Something like what happened in his day with the mythical Flappy Bird. We hope, of course, that the same thing that happened with that game does not happen with Wardle.

