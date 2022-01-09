Wolves, Palmeiras and Toronto could sign Carlos Salcedo

Carlos Salcedo

It seems that he will continue his career outside of Tigers. The Mexican defender could not continue with the feline team and the names of the three teams that are looking to sign the defender in this same transfer market have been revealed.

One year to go before the contract Carlos Salcedo with Tigers I finished. However, the Mexican defense himself asked to leave the team after a tournament where he was benched on many occasions and therefore, offers began to be heard for him.

It might interest you: “I screwed up …” Carlos Salcedo admits that he was wrong in the National Team.



Presentation of the new image of the Mexican National Team

The teams that would look for Carlos Salcedo

On previous occasions there was talk of Galatasaray from Turkey as one of the options for Carlos Salcedo. The Mexican defender was also put on the radar of the Porto to play next to ‘Tecatito‘ Crown, according to Portuguese media.

However, according to information from MedioTiempo, the ‘Titan’ has attracted the attention of three specific teams. One of the Premier league from England, another of the United States Major League Soccer and the other from the league of Brazil.

It is about the Wolves from Raul Jimenez, who according to the same source have thought of the Mexican to strengthen his defense and join the forward like the Aztec players in his squad. Besides the Toronto fc, who recently signed up

Lorenzo Insigne

and the Palmeiras, current two-time champion of the Libertadores Cup.

Three different teams and three totally new challenges for Carlos Salcedo, exactly what you are looking for. Until now, the Mexican has already had a stint in MLS, remembering that he was in the Real salt lake and also for the Old Continent, playing for teams like the Fiorentina and the Eintracht Frankfurt. We will have to wait what will be the decision of the ‘Titan’ to continue his career.

It might interest you: Carlos Salcedo acknowledges that he has offers from Europe

