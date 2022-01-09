Without stars or transmission, the Golden Globes continue

If the Golden Globes are not televised, will anyone care?

That’s just one of the haunting questions facing the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), which will proceed with its film and television awards Sunday off the air, with no nominees, celebrity guests, red carpet, host, press or even a live broadcast. In a controversial year, Hollywood’s self-proclaimed biggest party has been reduced to little more than a Twitter feed.

Members of the HFPA and some recipients of the group’s philanthropic grants will gather at the Beverly Hilton Hotel for a 90-minute private event starting at 6 p.m. Los Angeles (0200 GMT). The names of the winners will be revealed in real time on the organization’s social media and website. Special emphasis, they say, will be given to their charitable efforts over the years.

That the organization proceeded with any type of event came as a surprise to many in Hollywood. The HFPA came under fire after a Los Angeles Times investigation in February revealed ethical flaws and a surprising lack of diversity: There was not a single black journalist among the group’s 87 members. The studios and public relations firms threatened to boycott. Tom Cruise even returned his three Golden Globes, while other top performers criticized the organization on social media.

The HFPA promised reforms during the 78th edition of the awards last year, but its old broadcast partner, NBC, announced in May that it would not broadcast the Globes in 2022 because “a change of this magnitude takes time and work.” The station usually pays about $ 60 million for the rights to broadcast the awards gala, one of the most watched after the Oscars and Grammys.

Although ridiculed, Hollywood had come to accept the Golden Globes as a legitimate and useful stop in a competitive awards season. And for audiences around the world, it was a reasonably lively night, with glamorous fashion, big stars, champagne-filled speeches, and hosts from Tina Fey and Amy Poehler to Ricky Gervais regularly poking fun at the HFPA.

After the NBC hit, it was anticipated that the HFPA would simply not award awards this year. Hollywood studios and publicists also largely chose not to commit to the group as in previous years, with some declining to submit films for consideration for a nomination. When the nominees were announced last month, few publicly celebrated.

This year, Kenneth Branagh’s semi-autobiographical drama “Belfast,” about growing up during the Northern Irish conflict, and Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog,” a gothic western set in 1925 in Montana with Kirsten. Dunst and Benedict Cumberbatch top the list of candidates with seven nominations each, including for best drama film. HBO’s “Succession” leads the TV side with five mentions, including best drama series.

Many famous actors are also nominated, such as Will Smith for “King Richard,” Kristen Stewart for “Spencer,” Leonardo DiCaprio for “Don’t Look Up,” Denzel Washington for “The Tragedy of Macbeth.” (“The Macbeth Tragedy”), Ben Affleck for “The Tender Bar” and Lady Gaga for “House of Gucci” (“Gucci House”). In a normal year, this would be added to the promotional campaigns and advertisements for the films, but this year most chose not to recognize the nominations.

The press association claims that in the months since its 2021 show it has been revamped. The group has added a director of diversity; reviewed its board of directors; added 21 new members, including six black journalists; joined the NAACP in a five-year partnership; and updated its code of conduct.